When did Ray Quinn win Dancing on Ice? What other shows has he starred in?

Things are a little different on Dancing on Ice this year – not only do we have a new judge and the first ever same-sex couple competing, but we now have a Strictly Come Dancing-style launch show for Christmas.

The (pre-recorded) Christmas launch show will see our Dancing on Ice 2020 line-up be paired up with their professional partner – as well as a few more festive treats.

TOWIE legend Gemma Collins will be back on the ice – dressed as a fairy, of course – as will Dancing on Ice legend Ray Quinn who will no doubt bring helpings of nostalgia.

But when did Ray Quinn first take to the ice? And what has he been up to since? Here’s all you need to know…

When did Ray Quinn win Dancing on Ice?

Former Brookside star Ray Quinn first got his skates on in 2009, three years after he came second place to Leona Lewis on The X Factor.

Partnered with Maria Filippov, the 31-year-old stormed to victory against Donal MacIntyre and Jessica Taylor, having been the firm favourite to win from the very beginning.

Quinn returned to Dancing on Ice for its All Star series of the show in 2014, going up against some of Dancing on Ice’s best-loved contestants including Beth Tweddle and Hayley Tamaddon. Again partnered with Filippov, Quinn won Dancing on Ice All Stars, being crowned champion of champions,

What other shows has Ray Quinn starred in?

As well as featuring in a number of pantomimes, in January 2015, the multi-talented Quinn won the first series of Get Your Act together, which saw a number of celebrities learn a new skill. Being mentored by actor Debra Stephenson, Quinn became an impressionist – and won the series.

More recently, Quinn returned to his soap roots by joining the cast of Hollyoaks.

When was Ray Quinn in Hollyoaks? Who did he play?

In a departure from his previous roles, Quinn played far-right extremist Jonny Baxter when he joined the Channel 4 soap in November last year.

Jonny was part of a far right faction that has groomed vulnerable Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) over the last year into joining their cause and radicalising him with anti-Islam ideology. The storyline reached a dramatic peak this week when the group planned a terrorist attack in the village that led to a bomb being detonated, causing an explosion that put lives in danger and rocked the community.

While he was only acting a part, Quinn’s performance was disturbingly convincing for some.

“I was in a coffee shop waiting in the queue, when someone said: ‘Don’t serve him, he’s a racist!’” he told RadioTimes.com.

Dancing on Ice launches Sunday, 5th January on ITV