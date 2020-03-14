How to watch and live stream Watford v Leicester

Leicester can temporarily close the gap to a single point behind second-place Manchester City if they beat Watford in Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Foxes ended a run of four Premier League matches without a victory by hammering Aston Villa 4-0 on Monday night, and Brendan Rodgers’ side will hope to keep that momentum going at Vicarage Road.

The relegation-threatened Hornets are only out of the drop zone on goal difference and have won just once in their past seven league games.

However, that triumph came against runaway leaders Liverpool while Watford have beaten Leicester in three of their last four meetings on home turf.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Watford v Leicester game on TV and online.

What time is Watford v Leicester?

Watford v Leicester will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 14th March, 2020.

What channel is Watford v Leicester?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Watford v Leicester

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Leicester are one of the surprise packages of the season and look comfortably on course for a top-four finish, despite their recent dip in form.

However, the Foxes have won on just two of their last 10 visits to Vicarage Road while nine of the 11 Premier League meetings between the two teams have gone the way of the home side.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Leicester