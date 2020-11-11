Best Black Friday deals 2020: top offers and tips for making the most of Black Friday

We’re not even halfway into November and there are already plenty of Black Friday sales underway – days before the main event. Black Friday is on 27th November this year and Cyber Monday follows just after on 30th November.

Advertisement

Retailers have chosen to treat Black Friday as a month of deals, rather than just a weekend. This means shoppers worried about getting their Christmas gifts due to recent lockdown news can make the most of early sales and discounts online throughout the entirety of November. We’re seeing new deals and further retailers launch their offers, or pre-Black Friday sales, every day.

However, this can only mean more competition between retailers (and shoppers) online and deals could be bigger than ever before. According to Statista, shoppers in the UK were forecast to spend £8.57bn during Black Friday last year – that’s more than any other country in Europe. On average in 2018, we spent £346 per person.

We won’t be seeing in-store only deals (like the Nintendo Switch Asda deal last year), though we never see quite the same mad rush as in the States. We predict there may be a desire to shop earlier to ensure purchases arrive in time for Christmas and retailers have noticed – many, like Currys, are offering price matching on their early sales, encouraging shoppers to buy earlier. 98 per cent of us were already planning to do some online Christmas shopping.

Amazon was one of the first retailers to launch their pre-Black Friday offers in late October, despite the fact that Prime Day took place just over 10 days before. The early Amazon Black Friday deals are live, running until 19th November and have included offers across all key categories.

Last year, the most sold product on Amazon was the Echo Dot – according to Statista, over 40,000 were bought. The Nintendo Switch, Shark Lift-Away vacuum and Kraken Black Spiced rum were also among top ten sellers.

This is your guide to find out which popular retailers have already launched their Black Friday offers, where to find the best deals and our tips for shopping smartly and getting the most out of the sales.

Since the deals will continue throughout November, we suggest bookmarking this page and checking back to see which brands are offering discounts. We will be updating it throughout the next few weeks with all the latest Black Friday news and the best deals across the UK.

Which retailers and brands have launched their Black Friday sales?

When it comes to Christmas shopping, we usually have a long list of gifts to buy, and usually from different retailers. If you’re hoping to save a few pounds during Black Friday, we’re continually searching for the latest and cheapest deals.

We’ve rounded up the retailers who have already launched their Black Friday offers below, or are holding clearance or Christmas sales. Currys is the latest to launch early offers, running from 10th to 19th November.

Lower down you can find the best tech and gaming deals, including the best prices for the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods, in addition to our Black Friday shopping tips.

Early Black Friday deals: quick links

Best Black Friday tech deals

Black Friday is a key shopping period if you want to pick up discounts on pricey tech and it’s a great opportunity to tick Christmas gifts off your list, while making some savings. TVs and laptops are always popular, but this year we’ve also got our eyes on iPhone 11 deals. If you’re looking for the sought after Nintendo Switch, you’ll find gaming deals below this section. Lower down, you’ll also find our tips for shopping smartly this Black Friday.

55-Inch TV | top deal: Samsung QE55Q70T QLED, 4K Ultra HD Smart TV | £1,299 £899

Buy for £899

Black Friday is a good time to buy a new TV – there are always plenty of televisions seeing price cuts. TVs are a personal choice and your final pick will depend on how much you are willing to spend and which features you absolutely can’t forego. But also, importantly, the size of the screen and how large your living room is. According to Statista, Samsung was the most popular TV brand in the UK in 2019, followed by LG and Panasonic. Given this, we’ve found the cheapest deal on the Samsung QE55Q70T 55-Inch smart TV which is seeing big savings this Black Friday. If you buy this model at Very, you can also save £250 on the Samsung HW-Q60T Soundbar.

Also not to miss:

Apple MacBook Air (2020) 13 inch, 1.1GHz Quad Core 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, 16Gb RAM, 256Gb SSD | £1449 £1299

Very

Buy for £1,299

Tech always does well over Black Friday and in this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale event we saw everything from deals on TV smart sticks to headphones fly off the (virtual) shelves, which bodes well for Black Friday 2020. Traditionally, laptops have always been popular and, according to data by price comparison site Idealo, they are predicted to rank at number seven in the top ten highest-discounted tech products this Black Friday. And, with so many retailers already launching early sales, we’ve already seen some great discounts available, such as this brand new, 2020 MacBook Air. There’s also discounts on the MacBook Pro, DELL Inspiron and Huawei Matebook below.

Also not to miss:

Apple AirPods | top deal: AirPods Pro | £249 £199 at Amazon

Buy for £199 (further price drop, was £209)

Apple’s headphones come with a fairly hefty price tag. The original AirPods start at £159, while the AirPods Pro come in at an RRP of £249. For this extra cash, the Pro headphones give you noise cancelling and a customisable fit. You can currently save £50 on the AirPods Pro at Amazon, that’s £20 cheaper than at Very.

Also not to miss:

AirPods | £159 £124.49 at Amazon

iPhone 11 | top deal: iPhone 11 64GB, EE – unlimited minutes, texts and data | £58 a month, £10 upfront

Buy for £58 a month

With the arrival of the iPhone 12 this year, many are hopeful for discounts on older models, such as the iPhone 11. It can be pretty overwhelming to trawl through phone deals, given there are so many possible combinations of data, minutes, storage, colours – the list goes on. If you’re in the market for a new phone, we’d recommend checking out our Black Friday phone deals and sim-only deals pages and our full iPhone Black Friday guide. If you’re after a pay monthly contract for an iPhone 11 with unlimited data, we suggest the £58 a month Essential Plan from EE. Though, you can also find a range of ‘Smart Benefits’ on other plans with EE, such as getting Apple TV+ thrown in.

Also not to miss:

Apple Watch | top deal: Apple Watch Series 3 | £279 £199 at Very

Apple

Buy for £199

The main Apple Watch ranges to look out for this Black Friday are the Apple Watch Series 6 (from £379, according to Apple), the Apple Watch SE (from £269) and the more budget friendly Apple Watch Series 3 (from £199). The SE and Series 6 ranges are newer, having launched this September. Therefore, we predict better discounts on the older Apple Watch Series 3.

Also not to miss:

Best Black Friday gaming deals

In addition to TVs and other tech, gaming is a popular category when it comes to Black Friday deals. With two new consoles in 2020, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, you’d be right to hope for offers on previous models. And of course, we can’t not mention the Nintendo Switch, which was out of stock for large periods of the year. Now back on retailer websites, we’ve got our eyes peeled for the best deals – discounts on Prime Day were popular, but savings were limited.

Nintendo Switch | top deal: Nintendo Switch neon + Animal Crossing + case | £344.97 £319.99 at Amazon

Buy for £319.99

Ideal for family fun, the multiplayer-ready Nintendo Switch has been difficult to get your hands on this year. Although it’s finally back in stock, we’re not yet seeing huge price drops on the console. Small discounts for Amazon Prime Day sold out quickly, so we advise you to move fast if you do spot a good offer. Our current pick of the best bundles available is the neon Switch with Animal Crossing and an Animal Crossing themed case, now only £319.99 at Argos. This deal saves you £24.98. You can also keep an eye on our Nintendo Switch Black Friday page for accessories and games.

Also not to miss:

PS4 | top deal: Sony PS4 500GB Console, FIFA 21 and Dualshock 4 Bundle | £309.99 at Argos

Buy for £309.99

It’s been tricky to get your hands on the PS5 with each round of pre-orders selling out extremely quickly. For those hoping to bag a PS4 at a discount, it’s not exactly been a walk in the park to find a cheap bundle in stock, either. It’s worth remembering that the RRP of the PS4 is £249 and if you’re looking for a bundle, don’t forget to check the RRP of the games thrown in. At Argos, you can currently get the PS4 with FIFA 21 (worth £54.99) and two Dualshock 4 controllers, saving you around £40-£45 (or almost a free controller).

Also not to miss:

FIFA 21 PS4 | £54.99 £48.99 at Very

Best Black Friday deals on gifts

With concerns growing over getting presents in time for Christmas with shops being shut, we’ve rounded up some of the best early deals on toys and gifts that you can buy online.

Christmas advent calendars

There’s only a few weeks left to pick up an advent calendar. While hunting for the best prices on popular products, we’ve spotted some advent calendars being added to the Black Friday offers.

Best Black Friday deals on homeware

Homeware is another category that sees big discounts during Black Friday. Shark vacuums are already featuring in many retailers’ sales, while deals on popular kitchen appliances are starting to appear.

How to make the most out of Black Friday: shopping tips

Black Friday is a great time to snap up some truly great deals, especially when it comes to home tech and gaming, as we saw on Amazon Prime Day. However, it can be a chaotic, pressure-selling environment which can easily feel overwhelming as buyers are bombarded with deals.

Here are some handy tips to help you make the most out of Black Friday and find the best deals.

Remember what you’re looking for. While you may want to browse the sales and see what pops up, if there is something you are particularly looking for, we advise searching for this first. Try to avoid being side-tracked by other offers which could lead to you missing out on what you really want. Act Fast. Sometimes there will be short-term, flash deals, as we saw on Amazon Prime Day with lightning deals. In these instances, some products are on offer for a limited time or with only a limited amount of stock. Exceptionally short-term deals like these should be clearly labelled as such so you will know you need to act faster than usual. Know the RRP. You don’t need to know the price of everything, but if you’re hoping to get your hands on something specific such as a new games console or smartphone, it will pay to have an idea of what the standard price usually is so you know whether this is a good deal or not. Some retailers will raise prices in the weeks leading up to Black Friday so they can boast bigger discounts on the day which won’t save you as much as they claim. You can download The Camelizer toolbar extension which will show you how much Amazon products have cost over recent months, meaning you can see whether it is particularly low for Black Friday. Check your deal. A cheap deal doesn’t always mean a good deal and for certain products you will need to make sure it works for you. For instance, there are plenty of Black Friday broadband deals available but you will need to check the speeds and availability in your area. Other deals on phone contracts or TV streaming subscriptions may offer slashed monthly prices, but check in the small print how long the contact is for and whether the price changes at any point during this period before committing. Shop around. Sales events can be stressful as retailers will try to pressure you to make a purchase as quickly as possible. Unless it is a flash deal about to run out imminently, you should have time to do a quick search on the item you are looking at to check it’s not available anywhere else for less before you pay up. Look out for price-matching. Some retailers like John Lewis guarantee to match a price if you find a product being sold cheaper by another retailer. Bookmark our pages. We are continuously updating our Black Friday deals selections with the best offers so you don’t need to hunt through multiple sites to find the most exciting savings.

How does RadioTimes.com prepare for Black Friday? We’re monitoring the price (RRP) across a large range of products in the run-up to Black Friday, including the most popular items from last year, such as the Nintendo Switch. That means we’ll recognise a genuinely good deal when we see one, and will keep updating this page with the cheapest and best deals.

What products will be on offer for Black Friday?

We have already seen many retailers encouraging shoppers to use the Black Friday sales to buy early Christmas presents.

And, according to research by Google, they might be right to do so. The data from Google showed that 22 per cent of Brits were considering their Christmas purchases three to six months before the big day last year. With new lockdown restrictions and pressure on deliveries, it may well be wise to get shopping earlier than usual.

Expect offers on home appliances such as coffee machines, too, as well as big name brands such as Le Creuset and Nespresso. Last year, some of John Lewis‘ most popular offers included 30 per cent off Le Creuset, 20 per cent off LEGO and £100 off the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

PS5 pre-orders have already proved extremely popular, so we expect the console to continue to sell, with or without any deals. Much like last year, any discounted stock of the Nintendo Switch is likely to go fast, so we recommend taking advantage of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals fast, if you haven’t been lucky enough to get your hands on one in recent months. Nintendo Switch deals were among the best sellers last year.

Game-wise, expect FIFA to be among the top deals, especially as FIFA 21 is out, and soon to be joined by the new PS5 and Xbox Series X – so expect PS4 and Xbox One deals.

Another big release of 2020 has been the long-anticipated iPhone 12. iPhone 11 deals are already appearing, so it might be a good time for an upgrade to the previous model.

Apple has also announced the new Apple Watch 6, and Apple Watch SE. With new items on their way, we expect the older Apple Watches to have deals on them. During Prime Day, Fitbits and Samsung wearables were also on sale.

And what about smart home tech? We’ve already seen Amazon cut prices on its entire Fire TV Stick range – we don’t know if these products will see more offers later in November. Perhaps the retail giant (who was one of the first to launch early Black Friday deals back in October) is reserving Black Friday weekend for its other smart devices.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday falls on 27th November this year, meaning it’s less than a month before Christmas Day. The event began as a US tradition and therefore always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is always the last Thursday in November.

Cyber Monday follows on the first Monday after Black Friday every year, so this year it’s on 30th November.

The two events used to be markedly different in that shoppers would rush to the high streets for Black Friday, whereas Cyber Monday was exclusively reserved for online deals.

Black Friday has always tended to lean more towards tech products while Cyber Monday was more about lifestyle and a wider array of products, though this is no longer the case.

However, as so much of Black Friday is now about online shopping, the two events are often simply branded as Black Friday weekend. Now that a new lockdown has been announced, shoppers won’t be able to bag discounts in store during Black Friday, pushing more focus to online sales.

We’re already seeing plenty of early deals, so you can treat November as a month of sales. Often, retailers that have held out for closer to the Black Friday weekend will start launching deals the week before. For example, Currys runs its own Why Wait Sale during this week for those who are looking to save some money without the usual panic-buying that comes with Black Friday sales.

How long is Black Friday?

Black Friday officially kicks off at midnight on 27th November (i.e. late night Thursday). Many deals last the entire weekend, and some will be exclusively available on Monday 30th November, for Cyber Monday.

While those are the official dates, Black Friday 2020 looks to be longer than ever. Many retailers have already kicked off their sales, offering a month of discounts during November. This year, due to the ongoing pandemic and new national lockdown, we’ll likely see more early deals online as retailers make up for a lack of footfall in stores.

How will Black Friday 2020 be different?

Black Friday 2020 should still bring with it plenty of discounts and offers, but we do expect there to be a few changes in shopping behaviour thanks to the pandemic – both economically and in terms of what deals are available. With non-essential shops closed in England, more savvy shoppers will turn to online deals and we expect retailers to try and match this demand. There is a possibility that we see more delays on delivery services, which is another reason why retailers may choose to start deals earlier and ensure those Christmas presents arrive in time.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Yes, Black Friday deals are real. The deals are agreed with the brands and retailers so aren’t just flash sales even though that’s how they come across.

Sudden price drops are also used, which is more based on an algorithm. Take Amazon, for example, with its lightning deals.

Price-matching is also popular, with John Lewis and Currys PC World both running a price match promise.

The main issue isn’t so much whether deals are real but how good they are. Keep an eye on prices in the lead up to the day to ensure you are getting the best Black Friday deal you can. Sometimes you will see some items are cheaper after Black Friday, sometimes with price drops on Cyber Monday, but this is a usual practice too. The best thing to do is grab a deal if it is cheaper than usual and it’s a product you already wanted. You can read more about the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday in our guide.

Can Black Friday deals be returned?

Legally, you have the same rights to refund faulty items bought on sale as you do when they’re bought full price. If the item isn’t faulty – for instance, if you decide you simply didn’t like the product – then you need to check with the retailer. In the UK you need proof of purchase if you want to return an item, but if you just want a repair or to exchange you don’t need the warranty. You can read more in our guide to Black Friday returns.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Origin and history: What is Black Friday?

Back in November 1951, Black Friday was first mentioned. The Factory Management and Maintenance journal used the term to describe people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could get that extra day off.

US police also used the phrase Black Friday and Black Saturday to describe the intense traffic that happens around the season.

There was also a movement in 1961 from local government to change the shopping season to Big Friday or Big Saturday, but it never took off. The term Black Friday was seen as more fitting as it represented a shopping spree that pushed retailers ‘back into the black’ money-wise.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals

There are plenty of retailers taking part, but we’re keeping track of the best deals for you. Whether that’s technology, consoles, games, electricals, toys or homewares. We have guides on the best Black Friday deals.

Amazon Black Friday

AO Black Friday

Apple Black Friday

Argos Black Friday

Currys PC World Black Friday

Dell Black Friday

EE Black Friday

GAME Black Friday

John Lewis Black Friday

LEGO Black Friday

Nintendo Switch Black Friday

Samsung Black Friday

Sky Black Friday

Smyths Black Friday

Very Black Friday

Want more offers? Keep checking this guide for the best and cheapest deals as well as the latest news in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.