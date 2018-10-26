Hollyoaks courtroom shock as surprise witness defends abuser Buster

Hollyoaks‘ Buster Smith is on remand for his sick child sex abuse crimes after his grooming and abuse of Ollie Morgan and Brody Hudson was exposed, but new developments in his case next week could mean a trial and jail sentence may not be a foregone conclusion.

Advertisement

With his plea hearing approaching, word reaches Damon Kinsella his dad plans to plead not guilty and he visits him in prison to beg for him to change his mind. Brody and Ollie eventually decide to go to court for the hearing, with support from their families, but are concerned about the impact of facing their abuser again. As they wait to hear how Buster decides to plead, everyone reels in horror when a surprise testimony comes forward supporting the accused – what will this mean for the case?

Adam Woodward, who plays and survivor Brody, and Jacob Roberts, aka Damon, tease what’s in store next week’s dramatic courtroom episodes that could prove to be a game-changer in the hard-hitting football abuse storyline.

Are Brody and Ollie supporting each other since Buster’s arrest?

AW: Brody has been there for Ollie to talk to, but I think he’s struggling to cope himself with everything when it gets brought up. He’s confronting his demons but it’s hard.

How supportive is Damon towards Brody as the plea hearing looms?

JR: He doesn’t want to show any weakness to Brody, he keeps his brave face on even though it’s killing him inside. Damon feels like he let his best mate down by not believing him about Buster in the first place. He doesn’t even want to call Buster his dad any more. Buster still refuses to admit what he’s done, but Damon can see right through him.

Is it important for Brody to attend the plea hearing?

JR: I feel like if he doesn’t show his face, then others won’t either. He needs to be strong for Ollie’s sake, because he idolises Brody’s bravery.

AW: Brody is hesitant to see Buster again after everything that’s happened. Maybe it’s because coming face to face with his abuser could be triggering for him.

Why does Damon decide to visit Buster in prison?

JR: When he discovers Buster plans to plead not guilty, he wants to change his dad’s mind, for everyone’s sake. This is his last big act of support. He just hopes that there is still a father and son connection that is strong enough to get through to him.

What impact have the revelations about Buster had on Damon and Brody’s friendship?

JR: It’s been hard for Damon not to think about what’s happened to Brody, as he was so close to both him and Buster. It’s very difficult for Damon right now.

AW: Brody and Damon’s relationship is solid, but this is the first major crack it’s suffered, so obviously it will mean there is tension between them.

Is there still a chance of romance between Brody and Sienna?

AW: Sienna has told Brody to stay away romantically, but he’s definitely a little smitten with her. We’ll see if he can develop things this week. Brody finds it difficult to open up to anyone, but Sienna having been through trauma herself makes her an easier person to talk to. So, more passion between the two is yet to come…

What about Damon’s love life?

JR: Damon will have a new love interest in the upcoming weeks, all I can reveal is that she’s a brunette! There will be a serious storyline involving the pair which I’m excited about.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.