Coronation Street bosses plan drugs storyline for Izzy Armstrong

Coronation Street’s Izzy Armstrong is to turn to cannabis as a method of pain relief in the new year.

Izzy (Cherylee Houston), who has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, will be seen suffering when her prescription medicine fails to alleviate her pain.

Erica Holroyd (Claire King) will then suggest that she starts using cannabis as an alternative and ends up supplying Izzy with the drug.

A source for the ITV soap commented to the Mirror: “The show has researched this issue extensively and, whilst Izzy will take cannabis to try and alleviate her pain, the programme will look at all aspects of this debate and examine the legal implications and the far reaching consequences of her actions for her family.”

