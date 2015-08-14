EXCLUSIVE Half Price Offer for BBC History Magazine’s History Weekends

Visit www.historyweekend.com and enter Offer code: RTH15

Advertisement

BBC History Magazine’s weekend festival is back this autumn for a third year running. And this year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before: staged in two cities, across two weekends, and featuring even more expert speakers.

Building on the success of the past two years the festival will make its debut at the historic city of York for three days from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 September. The beautiful Merchant Adventurers’ Hall, one of the most important buildings in medieval York and still in the heart of the city, will play host to 15 speakers – Bettany Hughes, Michael Wood, Suzannah Lipscomb and Ian Kershaw among them.

The History festival then returns to the ancient hilltop town of Malmesbury – the burial place of Æthelstan, grandson of King Alfred the Great, and first king of all England – for the magazine’s biggest festival yet. This year, over four days – Thursday 15 to Sunday 18 October – almost 40 leading historians and authors will share their passion for the past with fellow history lovers in the magnificent Malmesbury Abbey, Town Hall and the Old Bell Hotel.

Tickets are selling fast and we have an EXCLUSIVE offer for Radio Times readers to receive HALF PRICE tickets on four fantastic events:

Malmesbury

Sunil Khilnani is the presenter of Radio 4s series on Indian history through individual lives and will be presenting a fascinating talk on ‘Incarnations: What Biographies can tell us about India’s past and present’ on Saturday afternoon.

is the presenter of Radio 4s series on Indian history through individual lives and will be presenting a fascinating talk on ‘Incarnations: What Biographies can tell us about India’s past and present’ on Saturday afternoon. Loyd Grossman , the historian and broadcaster, will be talking on ‘How to paint history: Benjamin West and the Death of General Wolfe’ and exploring the Georgian craze for history and how it was expressed in books, print and paintings on Sunday morning.

, the historian and broadcaster, will be talking on ‘How to paint history: Benjamin West and the Death of General Wolfe’ and exploring the Georgian craze for history and how it was expressed in books, print and paintings on Sunday morning. The Historians’ Big Debate on Saturday night, where a panel of historians discuss which is the most interesting historical period to study and you can have your say too. Thomas Asbridge will make the medieval case, Janina Ramirez will argue for the Anglo-Saxons, Suzannah Lipscomb will take on the cause of the Tudors and Saul David will stand up for the Victorians.

York

Bettany Hughes will be presenting in York on the Saturday night, with her talk, ‘Three Minds that Made the World’ and will consider the lives and expereinces of three of the world’s greatest speakers – Socrates, Confucius and Buddha.

To redeem these fantastic HALF PRICE offers, exclusive to Radio Times customers, visit www.historyweekend.com where you’ll also find the full programme, speaker details, delicious buffet menus and other highlights such as the History Quiz on Saturday night in Malmesbury. Then quote RTH15 in the offer box or call 0871 620 4021 and quote the above code (calls cost 10p per minute plus network extras) to book your tickets!

Terms and conditions

Advertisement

The Half price offer is to be used against the Saturday 17 October 17:15- 18:15 Sunil Khilani ‘Incarnations: What Biographies can tell us about India’s past and present’ and the 19:30 – 21:00 The Big Debate. Sunday 18 October Loyd Grossman ‘How to paint history: Benjamin West and the Death of General Wolfe’ and in York Friday 25 September 21:00- 22:00 Bettany Hughes’ Saturday night talk the ‘Three Minds that Made the World’ only. The Half Price discount is valid against the ticket price for the 4 sessions only, a £2.25 transaction fee for Standard delivery applies to all transactions. * Calls cost 10p per minute plus network extras, lines are open 24 hours a day. Tickets subject to availability. Immediate Media & Co have the right to amend the offer at any time.