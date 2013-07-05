Man breaks record by eating 69 hot dogs at Coney Island contest

Hot dog eating Guinness World Record holder Joey “Jaws” Chestnut devoured 69 frankfurters in 10 minutes yesterday at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island, New York.

Seven times world hot dog eating champ Chestnut beat his rival Matt “Megatoad” Stonie by 18 hot dogs in the event.

Thousands of people turned out to see these professional eaters in action. “I feel a little full,” said Chestnut after the competition. “I’m happy as heck. Things couldn’t have gone much better.”

In the women’s heat, Sonya Thomas, aka The Black Widow, managed to swallow a respectable 37 hot dogs to claim the title. Thomas managed to eat 45 hot dogs the year before and blamed the heat of the water that the sausages were cooked in for her result. “It was very hot water, maybe too hot,” said Thomas.

