During these hard times, there are two things most of the nation are resorting to: binging feel-good comedy, and online quizzes. So why not combine the two next time you're hosting on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger with some themed anagrams?

RadioTimes.com is on hand to provide you with an anagram round devoted to the best comedy film and tv shows around for your next virtual visit to the pub quiz. Here are 20 anagram headscratchers all scrambled from the title of a comedy - try and resist the urge to peek at the answers underneath...