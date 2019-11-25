Disney Park Black Friday deals – buy one get one free at Walt Disney World and more

A bit of the Disney magic has spread to Black Friday deals this year with one offer getting you buy one get one free on park tickets.

Klook.com is offering a buy one get one free on Walt Disney World Orlando Florida tickets this Black Friday with additional free entry to Walt Disney World attractions.

This one may be for film fans as Walt Disney World has just opened the new Star Wars Land, Galaxy’s Edge, as well as Toy Story Land, which only opened last year.

The offer, which goes live on Friday 29th November, and is on the 14-day Disney Ultimate ticket which retails for £400 plus and includes:

Unlimited same-day access to all SIX Disney Parks (£400+)

Disney FastPass+

Memory Maker: Capture your magical holiday moments with Disney PhotoPass Service and get unlimited digital downloads ($199 on the gate)

ESPN Wide World of Sports: Entry included ($20)

Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course: Entry included ($35 per day)

Mini Golf: One round per day included ($14)

The deal is running for a limited time only. The Klook offer could get a family of four a minimum saving of £1600 (based on the current exchange rate).

The offer is limited to the first 50 redemptions, and the adult ticket must be purchased at the same time to redeem and is limited to one transaction per person.

After the first 50 redemptions, Klook is offering 10% off Disney tickets and 5% off other theme parks including Universal Orlando.

Disney Black Friday deals

If you fancy something a little different Attraction Tickets also has a few Black Friday offers. There’s the Disney and Universal Combo Ticket for £689 per adult for 14 days, or the Orlando six park FlexiTicket with adults paying £392. We’ve broken down the top Black Friday deals below.

Unlimited access to all 6 Disney parks – Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach Water Park for up to 14 consecutive days.

Unlimited access to all 3 Universal Orlando Resort theme parks – Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure, Universal's Volcano Bay – plus select live entertainment venues of Universal CityWalk for up to 14 consecutive days.

Immerse yourself in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ at Universal Orlando Resort™

Your ticket also includes use of the FastPass+ at Disney

Unlimited access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay for up to 14 consecutive days.

Unlimited access to SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica™ and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for up to 14 consecutive days.

You can visit more than one park in the same day.

Free coach transportation from Orlando to Busch Gardens on the Busch Gardens Shuttle Express.

Enjoy Unlimited free parking at SeaWorld, Aquatica and Busch Gardens for the duration of your ticket.

Unlimited access to all 6 Disney parks – Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach Water Park for up to 14 consecutive days.

Unlimited access to all 3 Universal Orlando theme parks – Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay – plus select live entertainment venues of Universal CityWalk for up to 14 consecutive days.

Unlimited access to SeaWorld® Orlando, Aquatica™ and Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay for up to 14 consecutive days

You can visit more than one park in the same day.

Immerse yourself in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ at Universal Orlando Resort™ and ride Mako at SeaWorld – Orlando’s tallest, fastest and longest coaster

At the Disney Parks, your ticket includes use of the FastPass+ system which reduces queuing time. This is not included at non-Disney parks

Unlimited Free Parking at SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica™ and Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay.

Unlimited access to all 6 Disney parks – Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach Water Park for up to 14 consecutive days

Unlimited access to all 3 Universal Orlando Resort theme parks – Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay – plus select live entertainment venues of Universal CityWalk for up to 14 consecutive days.

Unlimited access to SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica™ and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for up to 14 consecutive days including FREE PARKING at all three parks

One day admission to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park

At the Disney Parks, your ticket includes use of the FastPass+ system which reduces queuing time.

