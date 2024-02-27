The Witcher 3 cheats: Best console commands & how to use cheat codes
Witchcraft is afoot.
Geralt of Rivia has got a lot on his plate, which is exactly why we think it's a forgivable offence to make use of The Witcher 3 cheats.
And we’ve got all the best console commands and how to use them to get the job done.
Unfortunately for console players, only PC users can make use of such witchcraft. Xbox, PlayStation and Switch players will just have to make do with Geralt’s own powers.
These console codes also won’t bring back Henry Cavill as Geralt either, if you weren’t happy with the recast for season 4 – not that George White minds, as he reckons Yennefer is the real star of the show.
But alas, there are plenty of cheating shenanigans ahead to tide us over until The Witcher 4, so read on!
The Witcher 3 cheats: How to use console commands
Using console commands in The Witcher 3 is a little more convoluted than in other games, and requires some .ini file editing shenanigans to make it available in-game.
Fortunately, we've got just how to do it for you below!
- Use Windows Explorer to find your Witcher 3 folder, or if on Steam, right-click on The Witcher 3, select Manage then select Browse Local Files
- Next, open bin, then config and finally base, where you need to open general.ini in Notepad
- At the bottom, add a new line with "DGBConsoleOn=True" without any quotation marks then save and close the file
After this, you'll be able to access the console in game by pressing the @ or # or F2 keys and entering any of the codes below.
Said codes are often paired with parenthesis and quotation marks, and these must be kept intact. They are also case-sensitive, so make sure you’ve got them typed out correctly.
As an example, learnskill('Skill ID') would need to be entered as learnskill(‘sword_s3’).
Where IDs are required, we’ve linked off to where to find them all.
The Witcher 3 cheat codes: Console commands
Below are all the best console commands and cheats to use in The Witcher 3.
Some, such as certain hairstyles, require the Blood and Wine DLC to be installed - but these are denoted when its necessary.
- god – Enable or disable god mode
- likeaboss – Enable likeabossmode that makes every attack deal 40 per cent of an enemy's health
- addkeys – Gain every key for every locked door
- addmoney(Amount) – Give yourself a desired amount of Crowns
- removemoney(Amount) – Deduct a desired amount of Crowns
- additem('Item ID', Amount) – Puts the desired item in your inventory. Item IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page
- removeitem('Item ID') – Removes a specific item from your inventory. Item IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page
- witchcraft – Give yourself one of each item in the game. This can cause a crash or massively slow down your PC
- xy(X, Y) – Teleport to a specific point on the map with X and Y coordinates
- gotoWyzima – Teleport to Wyzima
- gotoNovigrad – Teleport to Novigrad
- gotoSkellige – Teleport to Skellige
- gotoKaerMohren – Teleport to Kaer Morhen
- gotoProlog – Teleports to White Orchard
- gotoPrologWinter – Teleport to White Orchard (Winter)
- spawn('NPC ID', Amount, Distance, Hostility) – Spawn a specific NPC with optional parameters to determine how many you want, at what distance and if they are friend or foe. NPC IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page
- killall(distance) – Kill every enemy in a specified distance from your location
- healme – Give yourself 100 per cent health
- setlevel(level) – Sets your level to a specific level
- levelup – Increase your level by one
- addexp(Amount) – Gives you the desired amount of XP
- learnskill('Skill ID') – Instantly learn a specific Skill. Skill IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page
- addskillpoints(Amount) – Give yourself a specific amount of skill points
- AllowFT(0 or 1) – Toggle the ability to Fast Travel from anywhere on (1) or off (0)
- ShowAllFT(0 or 1) – Toggle the ability to see every fast travel point on (1) or off (0), regardless of whether you have discovered them or not
- ShowPins(0 or 1) – Toggle the ability to see every pin (points of interest) on the map on (1) or off (0), regardless of whether you have discovered them or not
- ShowKnownPins(0 or 1) – Toggle the ability to have all discovered pins (points of interest) on the map on (1) or off (0)
- settime(Days, Hours, Minutes, Seconds) – Set the time of day from the point of when the game starts
- TM(Multiplier) – Change how fast time passes in game. (1) is the default and makes it so one second causes one minute to pass in the game world
- Ciri – Switch your character to Ciri
- Geralt – Switch your character to Geralt
- Cat(0 or 1) – Toggle Cat potion effect (see in the dark) on (1) or off (0)
- Drunk(0 or 1) – Toggle being Drunk on (1) or off (0)
- dismember – The NPC currently targeted will immediately become dismembered
- SpawnHorse – Spawn in a horse
- instantMount('horse') – Causes a horse to spawn in with you mounted on it automatically
- staminapony – Spawn a horse that has unlimited stamina
- spawnBoatAndMount – Causes a boat to spawn in with you automatically in it
- makeitrain – Make it so it starts raining
- stoprain – Stops the rain
- changeweather('Weather ID') – Make the weather change to a specific state. Weather IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page
- winGwint(0 or 1) – Win (1) or lose (0) your current game of Gwent
- addgwintcards – Gives you every Gwent Card other than the Katacan card
- secretgwint – Start a game of Gwent
- appearance('Appearance ID') – Change your appearance to a specific version. Appearance IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page
- WitcherHairstyle('1','2' or '3') – Choose from Hairstyles 1, 2 or 3
- addHair1 – Change your hair to the default style
- addHair2 – Change your hair to the ponytail style
- addHair3 – Change your hair to the long and loose style
- addHairDLC1 – Change your hair to the loose and short style
- addHairDLC2 – Change your hair to the mohawk and ponytail style
- addHairDLC3 – Change your hair to the Elven Rebel style
- shave – Shaves Geralt’s beard
- setbeard(Beard ID) – Change your beard to a specific type. Beard IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page
- settattoo(0 or 1) – Toggle Geralt’s neck tattoo on (1) or off (0)
- setcustomhead('Head ID') – Change your head to a specific model. Sets your character's head to the specified model. Head IDs can be found in the
- addabl('Buff ID') – Give yourself a specific Buff. Buff IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page
- rmbabl('Buff ID') – Take away a specific Buff. Buff IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page
- cleardevelop – Completely reset your character. Removes levels, items and gives you only the starting gear
- buffme('Effect ID', Seconds) – Subject yourself to a specific Effect for any given amount of time. Bestows the specified effect on you. Effect IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page
- removecustomhead – Switch your custom head back to the default one
- ToggleCameraAutoRotation – Turn automatic camera rotation on or off
- fadeout – Fade the display out
- fadein – Fade the display back in
- testpause – Pause the game
- testunpause – Unpause the game
- dlgshow – Turn the UI on or off
- activateAllGlossaryBeastiary – Reveal all Beastiary entries in the Glossary
- activateAllGlossaryCharacters – Reveal all Character entries in the Glossary
