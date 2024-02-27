Unfortunately for console players, only PC users can make use of such witchcraft. Xbox, PlayStation and Switch players will just have to make do with Geralt’s own powers.

These console codes also won’t bring back Henry Cavill as Geralt either, if you weren’t happy with the recast for season 4 – not that George White minds, as he reckons Yennefer is the real star of the show.

But alas, there are plenty of cheating shenanigans ahead to tide us over until The Witcher 4, so read on!

The Witcher 3 cheats: How to use console commands

Using console commands in The Witcher 3 is a little more convoluted than in other games, and requires some .ini file editing shenanigans to make it available in-game.

Fortunately, we've got just how to do it for you below!

Use Windows Explorer to find your Witcher 3 folder, or if on Steam, right-click on The Witcher 3, select Manage then select Browse Local Files

then select Next, open bin , then config and finally base , where you need to open general.ini in Notepad

, then and finally , where you need to open in Notepad At the bottom, add a new line with "DGBConsoleOn=True" without any quotation marks then save and close the file

After this, you'll be able to access the console in game by pressing the @ or # or F2 keys and entering any of the codes below.

Said codes are often paired with parenthesis and quotation marks, and these must be kept intact. They are also case-sensitive, so make sure you’ve got them typed out correctly.

As an example, learnskill('Skill ID') would need to be entered as learnskill(‘sword_s3’).

Where IDs are required, we’ve linked off to where to find them all.

The Witcher 3 cheat codes: Console commands

Below are all the best console commands and cheats to use in The Witcher 3.

Some, such as certain hairstyles, require the Blood and Wine DLC to be installed - but these are denoted when its necessary.

god – Enable or disable god mode

– Enable or disable god mode likeaboss – Enable likeabossmode that makes every attack deal 40 per cent of an enemy's health

– Enable likeabossmode that makes every attack deal 40 per cent of an enemy's health addkeys – Gain every key for every locked door

– Gain every key for every locked door addmoney(Amount) – Give yourself a desired amount of Crowns

– Give yourself a desired amount of Crowns removemoney(Amount) – Deduct a desired amount of Crowns

– Deduct a desired amount of Crowns additem('Item ID', Amount) – Puts the desired item in your inventory. Item IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page

– Puts the desired item in your inventory. Item IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page removeitem('Item ID') – Removes a specific item from your inventory. Item IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page

– Removes a specific item from your inventory. Item IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page witchcraft – Give yourself one of each item in the game. This can cause a crash or massively slow down your PC

– Give yourself one of each item in the game. This can cause a crash or massively slow down your PC xy(X, Y) – Teleport to a specific point on the map with X and Y coordinates

– Teleport to a specific point on the map with X and Y coordinates gotoWyzima – Teleport to Wyzima

– Teleport to Wyzima gotoNovigrad – Teleport to Novigrad

– Teleport to Novigrad gotoSkellige – Teleport to Skellige

– Teleport to Skellige gotoKaerMohren – Teleport to Kaer Morhen

– Teleport to Kaer Morhen gotoProlog – Teleports to White Orchard

– Teleports to White Orchard gotoPrologWinter – Teleport to White Orchard (Winter)

– Teleport to White Orchard (Winter) spawn('NPC ID', Amount, Distance, Hostility) – Spawn a specific NPC with optional parameters to determine how many you want, at what distance and if they are friend or foe. NPC IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page

– Spawn a specific NPC with optional parameters to determine how many you want, at what distance and if they are friend or foe. NPC IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page killall(distance) – Kill every enemy in a specified distance from your location

– Kill every enemy in a specified distance from your location healme – Give yourself 100 per cent health

– Give yourself 100 per cent health setlevel(level) – Sets your level to a specific level

– Sets your level to a specific level levelup – Increase your level by one

– Increase your level by one addexp(Amount) – Gives you the desired amount of XP

– Gives you the desired amount of XP learnskill('Skill ID') – Instantly learn a specific Skill. Skill IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page

– Instantly learn a specific Skill. Skill IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page addskillpoints(Amount) – Give yourself a specific amount of skill points

– Give yourself a specific amount of skill points AllowFT(0 or 1 ) – Toggle the ability to Fast Travel from anywhere on (1) or off (0)

) – Toggle the ability to Fast Travel from anywhere on (1) or off (0) ShowAllFT(0 or 1) – Toggle the ability to see every fast travel point on (1) or off (0), regardless of whether you have discovered them or not

– Toggle the ability to see every fast travel point on (1) or off (0), regardless of whether you have discovered them or not ShowPins(0 or 1) – Toggle the ability to see every pin (points of interest) on the map on (1) or off (0), regardless of whether you have discovered them or not

– Toggle the ability to see every pin (points of interest) on the map on (1) or off (0), regardless of whether you have discovered them or not ShowKnownPins(0 or 1) – Toggle the ability to have all discovered pins (points of interest) on the map on (1) or off (0)

settime(Days, Hours, Minutes, Seconds) – Set the time of day from the point of when the game starts

– Set the time of day from the point of when the game starts TM(Multiplier) – Change how fast time passes in game. (1) is the default and makes it so one second causes one minute to pass in the game world

– Change how fast time passes in game. (1) is the default and makes it so one second causes one minute to pass in the game world Ciri – Switch your character to Ciri

– Switch your character to Ciri Geralt – Switch your character to Geralt

– Switch your character to Geralt Cat(0 or 1) – Toggle Cat potion effect (see in the dark) on (1) or off (0)

– Toggle Cat potion effect (see in the dark) on (1) or off (0) Drunk(0 or 1) – Toggle being Drunk on (1) or off (0)

– Toggle being Drunk on (1) or off (0) dismember – The NPC currently targeted will immediately become dismembered

– The NPC currently targeted will immediately become dismembered SpawnHorse – Spawn in a horse

– Spawn in a horse instantMount('horse') – Causes a horse to spawn in with you mounted on it automatically

– Causes a horse to spawn in with you mounted on it automatically staminapony – Spawn a horse that has unlimited stamina

– Spawn a horse that has unlimited stamina spawnBoatAndMount – Causes a boat to spawn in with you automatically in it

– Causes a boat to spawn in with you automatically in it makeitrain – Make it so it starts raining

– Make it so it starts raining stoprain – Stops the rain

– Stops the rain changeweather('Weather ID') – Make the weather change to a specific state. Weather IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page

– Make the weather change to a specific state. Weather IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page winGwint(0 or 1) – Win (1) or lose (0) your current game of Gwent

– Win (1) or lose (0) your current game of Gwent addgwintcards – Gives you every Gwent Card other than the Katacan card

– Gives you every Gwent Card other than the Katacan card secretgwint – Start a game of Gwent

– Start a game of Gwent appearance('Appearance ID') – Change your appearance to a specific version. Appearance IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page

– Change your appearance to a specific version. Appearance IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page WitcherHairstyle('1','2' or '3') – Choose from Hairstyles 1, 2 or 3

– Choose from Hairstyles 1, 2 or 3 addHair1 – Change your hair to the default style

– Change your hair to the default style addHair2 – Change your hair to the ponytail style

– Change your hair to the ponytail style addHair3 – Change your hair to the long and loose style

– Change your hair to the long and loose style addHairDLC1 – Change your hair to the loose and short style

– Change your hair to the loose and short style addHairDLC2 – Change your hair to the mohawk and ponytail style

– Change your hair to the mohawk and ponytail style addHairDLC3 – Change your hair to the Elven Rebel style

– Change your hair to the Elven Rebel style shave – Shaves Geralt’s beard

Shaves Geralt’s beard setbeard(Beard ID) – Change your beard to a specific type. Beard IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page

– Change your beard to a specific type. Beard IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page settattoo(0 or 1) – Toggle Geralt’s neck tattoo on (1) or off (0)

– Toggle Geralt’s neck tattoo on (1) or off (0) setcustomhead('Head ID') – Change your head to a specific model. Sets your character's head to the specified model. Head IDs can be found in the

– Change your head to a specific model. Sets your character's head to the specified model. Head IDs can be found in the addabl('Buff ID') – Give yourself a specific Buff. Buff IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page

– Give yourself a specific Buff. Buff IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page rmbabl('Buff ID') – Take away a specific Buff. Buff IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page

– Take away a specific Buff. Buff IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page cleardevelop – Completely reset your character. Removes levels, items and gives you only the starting gear

– Completely reset your character. Removes levels, items and gives you only the starting gear buffme('Effect ID', Seconds) – Subject yourself to a specific Effect for any given amount of time. Bestows the specified effect on you. Effect IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page

– Subject yourself to a specific Effect for any given amount of time. Bestows the specified effect on you. Effect IDs can be found in the commands.gg Witcher 3 page removecustomhead – Switch your custom head back to the default one

– Switch your custom head back to the default one ToggleCameraAutoRotation – Turn automatic camera rotation on or off

– Turn automatic camera rotation on or off fadeout – Fade the display out

– Fade the display out fadein – Fade the display back in

– Fade the display back in testpause – Pause the game

– Pause the game testunpause – Unpause the game

– Unpause the game dlgshow – Turn the UI on or off

– Turn the UI on or off activateAllGlossaryBeastiary – Reveal all Beastiary entries in the Glossary

– Reveal all Beastiary entries in the Glossary activateAllGlossaryCharacters – Reveal all Character entries in the Glossary

