TalkTalk Broadband deal comes with free Amazon Prime for a year

TalkTalk’s has dropped the prices on its broadband deals (again) and it’s not even Black Friday yet.

It’s latest deal runs until 5th December and bundles up Faster Fibre Broadband with TalkTalk TV plus a year of Amazon Prime for less than £26 a month. There’s a limited number of Amazon Prime codes available so you have to be quick with this one.

TalkTalk’s deal includes a TalkTalk TV Lite Box and a year’s Amazon Prime subscription. Customers get over 80 live channels from TalkTalk TV, and series like including The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, The Grand Tour and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, latest film releases and Premier League football from Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is available to stream through TalkTalk TV set top boxes, so there’s no switching between devices.

New Faster Fibre customers also get the Wi-Fi Hub giving them TalkTalk’s fastest, more reliable Wi-Fi signal.

TalkTalk has also cut the price of its flexible, 30-day rolling TV Boosts. Up until 5th December, TalkTalk TV’s Entertainment Boost is half price at £6 a month, Sky Cinema is £4 less at £14 a month, and Sky Sports is half price at £18 a month.

The provider is also offering faster Fibre broadband with average download speeds of 38Mb for £21.95 a month.

There’s the plus of TalkTalk’s guarantee it won’t increase the price through the 18-month contract, which is a rarity with broadband deals.

If you want something even faster there’s also the SuperFast Fibre Broadband deal which has dropped below the £25 a month mark at £24.45 – TalkTalk even has this one marked up as an early Black Friday deal.

What do you get?

Faster Fibre Broadband with TalkTalk TV & Amazon Prime for just £25.95 (was £40 for TalkTalk Faster Fibre + TalkTalk TV)

Unlimited usage with average download speeds of 36Mbs – up to 3x faster than standard broadband

12-month Amazon Prime subscription included

No mid-contract broadband price rises for the entirety of the 18-month contract

Wi-Fi Hub included

Free TalkTalk TV Lite Box, upgrade to a TV Plus Box for £50

Add flexible landline calls and TV Boosts

Free set-up

A saving of £437.90 vs Virgin Media, £392.71 vs BT, £318.85 vs Sky and £52.89 vs Plusnet

Superfast Fibre Broadband with TalkTalk TV & Amazon Prime for £28.95 a month (was £45 for TalkTalk Superfast Fibre + TalkTalk TV)

