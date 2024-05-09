After hearing George Knight (Colin Salmon) agree to a fight despite being warned that any such activity could kill him, his ex-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) confronted him. Oblivious to George's plans, Elaine interrupted, jealous to see her man looking so close with Cindy.

Meanwhile, after a brief exchange with Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) who voiced her amusement at Cindy's return from the dead, while Cindy enquired after former lover David Wicks (Michael French), Cindy tried to build bridges with daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford).

The girls were angry that Cindy had kept George's underground boxing habit a secret, and demanded that she tell them all that she knew. Anna and Gina were devastated after hearing the details, while Cindy urged George to seek help for the turmoil that had driven him to turn to fighting.

Cindy tried to coax George into an online therapy session, but she found him drinking in the cellar of The Queen Vic pub. A reality check on George's future with potential brain damage convinced George to begin a therapy session over at the Beales' house after all.

But when the therapist, Conrad (Ian Targett), referenced how tough recent events must have been for him, George closed the laptop and walked away from the session. George ordered Cindy to back off, while Elaine, Gina and Anna urged Cindy to respect George's wishes.

George returned to alcohol to numb his trauma, and called Rufus (Ian Gain) to ask for details of the next fight. Meanwhile, Cindy told son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) of her desperation to save George, and Peter advised her not to give up.

Returning to the pub, Cindy pleaded with George to get help, but he revealed that he would be boxing again after all. Elaine heard their raised voices and approached the door, just as Cindy issued George with an ultimatum: call off the fight, or she would tell Elaine about their kiss!

George told Cindy he didn't care, and she could do what she wanted. But with Elaine now aware of his betrayal, and his careless attitude, how will she react?

