The main thing to keep in mind about Eurovision is that it's camp and over-the-top all the way. Some of the most iconic Eurovision outfits include ABBA's cropped flares and knee-high silver boots, Scooch's blue flight attendant-themed costumes, and Måneskin's custom red leather outfits.

However, if you're not feeling as brave as these Eurovision stars, we've got Eurovision-themed t-shirts and finishing-touch accessories for a simpler outfit. But if you're looking for an elaborate ABBA costume to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of their Eurovision win, we've also got you covered.

We're well aware that Eurovision is fast approaching, so we've included plenty of costume options with next-day delivery. Items from Amazon and Smiffy's are eligible for quick delivery, helping you to put together an easy last-minute Eurovision fancy dress outfit.

More like this

If you need some more inspiration for how to celebrate in style, check out our tips for some last-minute Eurovision party ideas.

Jump to:

Easy Eurovision costumes and last-minute outfit ideas

Eurovision Malmo t-shirt

Eurovision Malmo t-shirt Etsy

If fancy dress isn't really your thing, there's no need to worry: you can also opt for a simple white t-shirt. This shirt comes printed with the location of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, along with a fun Swedish Viking illustration.

Who knows, perhaps you could start collecting one of these t-shirts each year?

Buy Eurovision Malmo t-shirt for £15.95 at Etsy

Terry Wogan mask

Sir Terry Wogan mask. Amazon

If you miss Sir Terry Wogan's Eurovision commentary as much as we do, then what better way to commemorate him than with a mask of his face? Perhaps you could even supply some insightful commentary yourself.

Buy Sir Terry Wogan mask for £2.99 at Amazon

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

ABBA Eurovision costumes

Disco Man

Disco Man. Smiffys

It may have been 50 years since ABBA won Eurovision (wow!), but we're still not over it. The aptly-named Disco Man costume from Smiffys is the perfect way to inject some ABBA energy into your Eurovision party.

Buy Disco Man costume for £33.99 at Smiffys

'70s Disco Lady

'70s Disco Lady. Smiffys

A disco man needs his disco lady, that's for sure. Whether you're planning a couple's Eurovision costume or you want to be the only Dancing Queen at the party, this eye-catching white number and wig will leave people with no doubt of who you're meant to be.

Buy '70s Disco Lady costume for £20.99 at Smiffys

Iconic Eurovision costumes

Ginger Power 1990s Icon

Ginger Power 1990s icon. Smiffys

Spice up your life with this powerful homage to Ginger Spice. This outfit may have first premiered at the BRIT Awards, but it's a great way to pay your respects to the Spice Girls and show your support for this year's UK entry.

Buy Ginger Power 1990s icon costume for £17.99 at Smiffys

My first Eurovision

My First Eurovision set. Etsy

It's never too early to become a Eurovision fan and, as we all know, icons begin at a young age. This royal blue set is perfect for baby's first Eurovision. After all, why should the grown ups have all the fun?

Buy My First Eurovision set for £21.99 at Etsy

Eurovision makeup

Make-Up FX Palette

Make-Up FX Palette. Smiffys

Whether you want to paint the flag of the country you're supporting on your face or you simply want to go all out with your Eurovision makeup this year, this makeup FX palette from Smiffys is perfect.

Buy Make-Up FX Palette for £13.49 at Smiffys

Face Glitter

Face glitter. Amazon

No outfit is complete without some glitter. This packet contains eight different colours and can be used on nails, hair or as makeup. It's the ideal fun, campy final touch to your Eurovision costume and the best part is, you can use whatever's left over at the next festival you go to.

Buy Face Glitter for £6.59 at Amazon

Eurovision accessories

Deluxe Paddy's Day Mini Bowler Hat

Deluxe Paddy's Day Mini Bowler Hat. Smiffys

Are you supporting Ireland this year? If so, it's time to get some accessories to show it. This cute bowler hat is the perfect finishing touch to your Eurovision outfit, and the best part is that you can keep it to wear for your next St Patrick's Day celebration.

Buy Deluxe Paddy's Day Mini Bowler Hat for £3.99 at Smiffys

'70s Flick Wig

'70s flick wig. Smiffys

You can buy this perfectly ABBA-esque wig to go with your ABBA Eurovision costume, or if you already have a wardrobe full of bell bottoms and flares, then this is the perfect way to finish your look.

Buy '70s flick wig for £10.99 at Smiffys

Three-piece disco accessories set

Three piece disco accessories set. Amazon

Eurovision is all about going over the top, so this disco accessories set includes not one, not two, but three matching sparkly pieces. Wear the hat, sunglasses and earrings together for a truly striking look (plus these disco ball earrings would be a fun touch to an everyday outfit too).

Buy three piece disco accessories set for £13.49 at Amazon

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

Advertisement

If you're a fan of live music, you have to check out our guides to how to get Zayn Malik tickets as well as how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.