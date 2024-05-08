"My stuff is hyper punk avant electro-pop," they said (via The Irish Mirror). "We call it grit pop or rot but recently I've been coining the term ouija pop."

Ireland are no strangers to winning Eurovision, having a total of seven victories across their tenure in the competition. Ireland held the record number of wins until Sweden won last year.

But what else is there to know Bambie Thug as they progress to the Grand Final? Read on to find out.

More like this

Who is Ireland Eurovision 2024 entry Bambie Thug?

Bambie Thug. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

Age: 31

Instagram: @bambiethug

X/Twitter: @Bambiethug

Self-professed "goth gremlin goblin witch" and "ouija pop star", Bambie Thug is an Irish singer-songwriter who has been smashing through gender and socio-political stereotypes with their unique take on pop, rock and electronic music.

Having performed in various festivals, including Download, The Great Escape and Trans Musicales, it came as no surprise that Bambie has found themselves in the Eurovision 2024 final!

How old is Bambie Thug?

Bambie Thug is 31 years old, having been born on 6th March 1993.

What nationality is Bambie Thug?

Bambie Thug is Irish and was born in Macroom, County Cork in Ireland to a Swedish father and Irish mother.

What is Ireland's Eurovision 2024 song called?

Bambie Thug entered the Eurovision 2024 competition with Doomsday Blue, which has been described as "the feeling of having your potential overlooked, and is an ode to the queer community".

You can listen to the full song here:

What has Bambie Thug said about representing Ireland at Eurovision 2024?

Bambie has said it feels "really beautiful" to be appreciated by fans from Ireland during the contest.

"There is something that makes my heart so warm about having the country see my art, my stuff, because this is what raised me," they said (via The Independent).

They continued: "This is my roots, this is the ground that birthed me and is the reason I write the way I do."

Where did Ireland come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Wild Youth. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

In 2023, Ireland was represented by Wild Youth and came in 12th place at the first semi-final, not making it into the Grand Final.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals took place on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show set to air on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.