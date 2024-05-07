Taking place at the Malmö Arena, Graham Norton, Richie Anderson, Rylan Clark and Scott Mills will be leading the UK's coverage of the competition over on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

We know that the UK will be represented by Olly Alexander with his song Dizzy, but what about the other competing acts?

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Eurovision entries.

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 line-up

Olly Alexander for Eurovision 2024. BBC

The full line-up of the 37 countries competing has been confirmed ahead of the 68th Annual Eurovision Song Contestant, with each act set to take centre stage at the Malmö Arena in Sweden.

Here are all the countries taking part:

Albania - TiTan - Besa Kokëdhima

TiTan - Besa Kokëdhima Armenia - Jako - LADANIVA

- Jako - LADANIVA Australia - One Milkali' '(One Blood) - Electric Fields

- One Milkali' '(One Blood) - Electric Fields Austria - We Will Rave - Kaleen

- We Will Rave - Kaleen Azerbaijan - Özünlə Apar - Fahree featuring Ilkin Dovlatov

- Özünlə Apar - Fahree featuring Ilkin Dovlatov Belgium - Before the Party's Over - Mustii

- Before the Party's Over - Mustii Croatia - Rim Tim Tagi Dim - Baby Lasagna

- Rim Tim Tagi Dim - Baby Lasagna Cyprus - Liar - Silia Kapsis

- Liar - Silia Kapsis Czechia - Pedestal - Aiko

- Pedestal - Aiko Denmark - Sand - Saba

- Sand - Saba Estonia - (Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi' '(We Still) Don't Know Anything About (These) Drugs' - 5MIINUST x Puuluup

- (Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi' '(We Still) Don't Know Anything About (These) Drugs' - 5MIINUST x Puuluup Finland - No Rules - Windows95man

- No Rules - Windows95man France - Mon amour - Slimane

- Mon amour - Slimane Georgia - Firefighter - Nutsa Buzaladze

- Firefighter - Nutsa Buzaladze Germany - Always on the Run - Isaak

- Always on the Run - Isaak Greece - ZARI - Marina Satti

- ZARI - Marina Satti Iceland - Scared of Heights - Hera Björk

- Scared of Heights - Hera Björk Ireland - Doomsday Blue - Bambie Thug

- Doomsday Blue - Bambie Thug Israel - Hurricane - Eden Golan

- Hurricane - Eden Golan Italy - La noia - Angelina Mango

- La noia - Angelina Mango Latvia - Hollow - Dons

- Hollow - Dons Lithuania - Luktelk - Silvester Belt

- Luktelk - Silvester Belt Luxembourg - Fighter - TALI

- Fighter - TALI Malta - Loop'- Sarah Bonnici

- Loop'- Sarah Bonnici Moldova - In the Middle - Natalia Barbu

- In the Middle - Natalia Barbu Netherlands - Europapa - Joost Klein

- Europapa - Joost Klein Norway - Ulveham - Gåte

- Ulveham - Gåte Poland - The Tower - LUNA

- The Tower - LUNA Portugal - Grito - iolanda

- Grito - iolanda San Marino - 11:11 - Megara

- 11:11 - Megara Serbia - RAMONDA - TEYA DORA

- RAMONDA - TEYA DORA Slovenia - Veronika - Raiven

- Veronika - Raiven Spain - ZORRA - Nebulossa

- ZORRA - Nebulossa Sweden - Unforgettable - Marcus & Martinus

- Unforgettable - Marcus & Martinus Switzerland - The Code - Nemo

- The Code - Nemo Ukraine - Teresa & Maria - alyona alyona & Jerry Heil

- Teresa & Maria - alyona alyona & Jerry Heil United Kingdom - Dizzy - Olly Alexander

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

