Eurovision 2024 contestants: All 37 countries and acts taking part
The Song Contest is back!
There isn't long to go until the Eurovision Song Contest kick starts, with the first 15 acts ready to perform in semi-final 1 in the hopes of making it all the way to the grand final.
There will be 37 acts taking part in this year's Eurovision, which is being held in Sweden, following Loreen being crowned the 2023 champion.
Taking place at the Malmö Arena, Graham Norton, Richie Anderson, Rylan Clark and Scott Mills will be leading the UK's coverage of the competition over on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
We know that the UK will be represented by Olly Alexander with his song Dizzy, but what about the other competing acts?
Here's everything you need to know about this year's Eurovision entries.
Eurovision Song Contest 2024 line-up
The full line-up of the 37 countries competing has been confirmed ahead of the 68th Annual Eurovision Song Contestant, with each act set to take centre stage at the Malmö Arena in Sweden.
Here are all the countries taking part:
- Albania - TiTan - Besa Kokëdhima
- Armenia - Jako - LADANIVA
- Australia - One Milkali' '(One Blood) - Electric Fields
- Austria - We Will Rave - Kaleen
- Azerbaijan - Özünlə Apar - Fahree featuring Ilkin Dovlatov
- Belgium - Before the Party's Over - Mustii
- Croatia - Rim Tim Tagi Dim - Baby Lasagna
- Cyprus - Liar - Silia Kapsis
- Czechia - Pedestal - Aiko
- Denmark - Sand - Saba
- Estonia - (Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi' '(We Still) Don't Know Anything About (These) Drugs' - 5MIINUST x Puuluup
- Finland - No Rules - Windows95man
- France - Mon amour - Slimane
- Georgia - Firefighter - Nutsa Buzaladze
- Germany - Always on the Run - Isaak
- Greece - ZARI - Marina Satti
- Iceland - Scared of Heights - Hera Björk
- Ireland - Doomsday Blue - Bambie Thug
- Israel - Hurricane - Eden Golan
- Italy - La noia - Angelina Mango
- Latvia - Hollow - Dons
- Lithuania - Luktelk - Silvester Belt
- Luxembourg - Fighter - TALI
- Malta - Loop'- Sarah Bonnici
- Moldova - In the Middle - Natalia Barbu
- Netherlands - Europapa - Joost Klein
- Norway - Ulveham - Gåte
- Poland - The Tower - LUNA
- Portugal - Grito - iolanda
- San Marino - 11:11 - Megara
- Serbia - RAMONDA - TEYA DORA
- Slovenia - Veronika - Raiven
- Spain - ZORRA - Nebulossa
- Sweden - Unforgettable - Marcus & Martinus
- Switzerland - The Code - Nemo
- Ukraine - Teresa & Maria - alyona alyona & Jerry Heil
- United Kingdom - Dizzy - Olly Alexander
The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.
Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.
"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.
"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."
The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".
"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.
"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."
The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.
