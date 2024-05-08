A Grand Designs book will also be published as part of the celebrations, featuring builds handpicked by McCloud and cinematic photography.

McCloud said in a statement: "Being a part of Grand Designs for the last 25 years has been an extraordinary privilege. I’ve met remarkable people, discovered hidden places on the planet and experienced amazing architecture.

"Writing the new book has given me new insight into the achievements of the last 25 years and, if anything, this landmark moment helps us see more clearly where the series is going.”

Grand Designs. Channel 4

Ian Dunkley, Channel 4 commissioner, added: "The 25th-anniversary is a testament to Grand Designs and the team behind it. For a generation the show has engaged audiences with the captivating stories of real people taking huge risks on innovative, sustainable and sometimes eccentric designs.

"Grand Designs continues to be a much-loved Channel 4 show and we are proud to announce a new series with a 25th-anniversary special."

Eight new episodes will follow the 25th anniversary special, with Channel 4 teasing what viewers can expect from the new homeowners' ambitions.

"From tearing down a childhood home to create an idyllic health and wellness retreat, to redesigning one of the most intimidating water towers imaginable, this series of Grand Designs promises to entertain audiences with a blend of storytelling, architectural exploration and insight into what we all really want from our homes," the broadcaster said.

