The spin-off of the hit quiz show The Chase sees contestants taking on multiple Chasers in a battle for big cash prizes.

The celebrities taking part tonight were Neil Delamere, Michelle Ackerley, Charlie Stayt, Danny Sebastian and Rick Edwards.

And the highlight of the episode was Impossible presenter Edwards's face-off with the Chasers – Mark "The Beast" Labbett, Anne "The Governess" Hegerty, Shaun "The Dark Destroyer" Wallace, Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha and Darragh "The Menace" Ennis.

You can watch his nail-biting head-to-head race against the clock in an exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com below.

After carefully considering each answer and asking for certain questions to be repeated, Edwards managed to walk away with an impressive £120,000 for his chosen charity.

Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan was full of praise for Edwards following his win, saying: "That was immaculate time management there. A lot of players come on and look at that time advantage in terms of the number of questions they can get wrong."

She continued: "But you used that time to take an extra beat to get a repeat, so it increased your accuracy. So that is how you won."

The sixth season of Beat the Chasers: Celebrity Special returned to our screens back in January.

Other celebrities to have taken part so far this season include Nish Kumar, Chris McCausland, Mary Earps, Alexander Armstrong, Jo Brand, Kirsty Gallacher, Rachel Riley, Dion Dublin and Gareth Malone.

Beat the Chasers: Celebrity Special airs tonight on Monday 6th May at 9pm on ITV1.

