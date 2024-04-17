"The competition gets stronger and more exciting every year. Thanks for watching me and Mr Wallace. I hope you enjoy watching this 20th series as much as we’ve enjoyed making it."

Six more amateur cooks will take on the MasterChef challenge in the upcoming sixth heat, which is set to air on Thursday (18th April).

But who exactly is cooking for the judges? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Heat 6 as well as who appeared in previous rounds.

MasterChef 2024 contestants

Heat One

Brin

Brin on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV.

Age: 28

From: Bristol

Twenty-eight-year-old Brin is a Veterinary Surgeon.

Talking about why he wanted to be on the show, he said: "I applied for the series because I wanted to see how good a cook I truly am. I was very nervous about the idea of going on the show but Anna, my fiancée, really pushed me to take part as she believed I’d be able to go far.

"Friends and family had also been pushing me to apply for the show for a while as they've seen what I can do in the kitchen."

Cirilo

Cirilo on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV.

Age: 49

From: London

Cirilo works in a large London hotel and lives in Wembley Park.

Talking about why he wanted to appear on the series, he said: "I entered this competition because of my wife. She encourages and motivates me all the time. She always compliments my food and believes in me, so I thought why not!

"I got a huge confidence boost when the production team got back in touch. I never thought I’d be selected to participate and be given such an amazing opportunity to showcase the Latino dishes that I love so much."

Fateha

Fateha on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV.

Age: 41

From: Birmingham

Speaking about why she entered MasterChef, IT teacher Fateha said: “I’ve thought about applying for MasterChef for over 10 years, after my father died in 2011. It baffled me growing up, why my father cooked Indian dishes at his restaurant and not our Bengali dishes, which are totally different in terms of flavours and use a range of fruits and vegetables unique to Bangladesh.

“I want to showcase a different type of South Asian food and the variety of Bengali dishes out there. I also wanted to challenge myself and show what my father enjoyed eating at home, that he could not cook at his restaurant. I felt like he’ll be with me throughout this surreal and once in a lifetime experience and I’m doing this as a sort of tribute to him.”

Hope

Hope on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV.

Age: 31

From: Buckinghamshire

Digital Project Director has said it was wanting "to know if I’m as good as my friends and family say" that prompted her to apply for the show.

"They’re always going to be kind to you, so it would be great to hear what John, Gregg and any other professionals have to say," she continued.

"I want food to be something I can ‘do’ in my professional life. I want to have my own supper clubs, share my recipes on my social media and share that love of food with the community. I’d love for MasterChef to be able to help be a platform to enable me to do that."

Matt

Matt on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV.

Age: 32

From: Blackpool

Butcher Matt said of joining the show: "I entered MasterChef because I love to cook – it’s my favourite hobby. MasterChef is the Champions League of cooking competitions and is great to watch. I’m also keen to see how I fare against other amateur cooks."

Muir

Muir on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV.

Age: 53

From: Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire

Children’s Mental Health Services Manager Muir said of joining the show: "I have always fancied entering MasterChef just to see how I get on. It’s the ultimate cookery competition, so I wanted to check it out."

Heat Two

Jerome

Jerome on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 33

From: Walthamstow, London

Musical Director Jerome said he wants to "share the food I love to make with more people and to have a great experience in the MasterChef kitchen".

"My brother-in-law also encouraged me to apply," he added.

Louise

Louise on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 43

From: Exmoor, West Somerset

Speaking about why she wanted to take on the challenge, Louise said: "For at least 15 years my friends and family have been badgering me to apply for MasterChef. The reason I applied this year was that I had just had my five year cancer-versary. I was diagnosed when my daughter was 18 months old and our world imploded. My diagnosis and intense treatment took a long time to come to terms with and changed me.

"A positive change was to try to embrace all of life’s opportunities fully; not to say ‘no’ to scary things or to allow the myriad nasty side effects that I live with each day to stop me from having adventures. And so, I had to apply, and I am enormously glad I did."

Olivia

Olivia on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 21

From: Redditch, Worcestershire

"My parents and I were watching MasterChef last year and I joked that I’d be going on the show," bartender Olivia said. "My dad said I should actually apply and my mum agreed!

"I’ve always tried to grasp every opportunity given to me with both hands, no matter how scary and intimidating it might be, so I took the risk and applied. I was really nervous but in life I always try to have fun, no matter how far out of my comfort zone I get, and I thought this would be a cool story to tell."

Peter

Peter on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 49

From: Irvine, Scotland

Speaking about why he wanted to appear on the show, he said: "After watching MasterChef for years and developing my cooking skills, I always thought about entering the competition but never had the courage. After posting some of my dishes online, friends and family used to comment on how good they looked, then one day an old friend messaged me out of the blue with the link to the MasterChef 2024 applications, and the rest is history."

Rana

Rana on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 42

From: Surrey

Project manager Rana said she always wanted to compete on MasterChef.

"I have a passion for food and cooking, but I always doubted that I had what it takes. I’ve always dreamed of having professional chefs and food critics try my cooking and getting the chance to learn from their years of expertise," she added.

Sidney

Sidney on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 25

From: Buckinghamshire

Model and waiter Sidney says he is "obsessed" with cooking.

"In my spare time, I make cooking videos on my Instagram and challenge myself to try new dishes every week. I’ve never been a person to limit myself in the things I do and always strive to push myself into uncomfortable situations. I feel that there’s a lot of growth that can come from being challenged - win or lose. I think that this experience will encourage my passion for cooking and put my skills to the test."

Heat Three

Charlie

Charlie on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 54

From: Bath

Speaking about why he wanted to appear on the series, copyrighter Charlie said: "I had a bet with my daughter Bella, that if I apply to be on MasterChef and get through, then she also has to go on TV and showcase her singing, as she has a great voice. I have now kept my side of the bargain!"

Enya

Enya on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 26

From: North Wales

Speaking about taking on the challenge, mapping driver Enya said: "For many years I’ve loved the idea of being on MasterChef and my friends and family have also encouraged me to apply. My sister Leah and her boyfriend, Anthony, pushed me to do it. Anthony actually started my application!

"I was nervous but it is such a great opportunity. I’ll forever be thankful that he did. I was full of different emotions about going on the show, but it is the best experience I could have ever asked for."

Lee

Lee on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 33

From: Solihull, West Midlands

Speaking about taking on the challenge, he said: "My wife put me forward which was great as I don’t think I would’ve had the confidence to apply myself. Being pushed out of my comfort zone to take part was the best decision. I hope it’s an experience I will never forget."

Pete

Pete on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 31

From: South East London

Speaking about why he wanted to enter, lawyer Pete said: "I entered MasterChef to show that I can deliver authentic Vietnamese flavours, with a huge slice of Geordie wit and personality. I also wanted to compete with the best amateur chefs in the country and potentially meet some very esteemed guest judges!"

Saffron

Saffron on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 34

From: Scottish Borders

Speaking about why she wanted to appear on the show, Interior Designer Saffron said: "I have been tempted for years to enter MasterChef. This year the timing felt right. I have been looking after my two young children and I wanted to do something for myself!"

Shreya

Shreya on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 26

From: Newham, London

Speaking about why she entered the show, Cyber Security Consultant Shreya said: "I always thought that I would be a part of this competition in some way. I’ve been imagining what I would make in the MasterChef kitchen since I was 10. I also wanted to do something for myself and MasterChef came at the right time for me. I like to think I am meant for big things in life!"

Heat Four

Aaron

Aaron on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 37

From: South East London

Speaking about why he wanted to appear on the show, Business Manager Aaron said: "It was actually my wife, Hannah, who entered me on the show without me knowing! The first I knew about it was when I got a call to discuss my application!

"My wife believes in my culinary skills and would like to see me showcase them on a platform like MasterChef. It’s nice to know she thinks I have what it takes to excel in the competition, and it gave me that boost I needed to go for it."

Chaz

Chaz on MasterChef 2024.

Age: 39

From: Hinckley

Speaking about why he wanted to take on the MasterChef challenge, Chaz said: "The main reason I wanted to apply was to test what I’m capable of. I think I’m a decent enough home cook, but I want to throw myself out of my comfort zone and find out what I can really do."

Haddy

Haddy on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 29

From: Bournemouth

Speaking about why she wanted to appear on the show, Haddy said: "I’ve always wanted to show off Gambian cuisine and share our beautiful dishes with the world! I also want to make sure my daughters, who are born and raised in the UK, are able to appreciate our cuisine and celebrate their Gambian heritage."

Mathu

Mathu on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 32

From: London

Speaking ahead of joining the show, Mathu, who works as Head of Charity Investments, said: "I entered MasterChef because I love cooking. I see it as a unique way to bring people together, as it did for me, and I wanted to share my style of food with everyone."

Penny

Penny on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 70

From: Wiltshire

Retired new business manager Penny said of her reasons for wanting to join the show: "Having reached 70 and being retired from work, I wanted to test myself and get out of my comfort zone. MasterChef certainly did that."

Steve

Steve on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 43

From: Stoke-on-Trent

IT Relationship Manager Steve said: "I entered into the competition because friends and family kept on telling me that my food was MasterChef-worthy. I would often sit and watch the show saying ‘I could have done that!’ I would also love to get John and Gregg’s seal of approval, no matter how far I get in the competition."

Heat Five

Abi

Abi on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 21

From: Leeds

Abi works in sales at her family's business.

"My mum has always pushed me to apply! I love cooking and I love food, and wanted a challenge and to see that I really can cook," she said ahead of appearing on the show.

Ben

Ben on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 31

From: Manchester

Ben is an Operations Director for an LED Screen Company. Speaking about why he decided to enter, he said: "At 30 I decided I wanted to challenge myself from my normal day-to-day and see what the experience would be like to be on the show, rather than just watching it."

Khinley

Khinley on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 19

From: St Andrews, Scotland

Khinley is studying Philosophy and International Relations at the University of St Andrews.

He said of taking on the MasterChef challenge: "I had been cooking for a year when I entered and I’d mostly cooked for my friends who all enjoyed my food, so that gave me confidence. I wanted to try something new with it - recipes, fusion ideas, adapting existing recipes to local ingredients, and entering MasterChef!"

Max

Max on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 38

From: Manchester

Civil Servant Max said: "My wife and I have been married for 12 years and both had a very difficult year. We’ve had challenges with starting a family and on top of this, I lost my mum, who in my eyes was one of the strongest and most resilient women I knew.

"She overcame every obstacle in her path to give me and my siblings the best upbringing, given the limited resources she had. She was an entrepreneur, who utilised her cooking skills to supplement my late father’s income. I want to go onto MasterChef to showcase some of her wonderful dishes that I draw inspiration from."

Tatjana

Tatjana on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 31

From: Sunderland

Archaeologist Tatiana said of deciding to enter the competition: "A few people over the years have said I should enter MasterChef, but it never seemed the right time and I didn’t think I was good enough. It wasn’t until my mum said I should apply that I thought, ‘Wow! If she thinks that (and she taught me) maybe I should!’

"My mum is a fantastic cook herself, and I’ve actually suggested that she apply a few times. I was turning 30 and thought ‘why not?’ At least I’ll find out if I’m good enough, and if I don’t do it now, I never will."

Yogita

Yogita on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 50

From: Purley

Strategy Manager Yogita said her friends and family have always encouraged her to apply. "But I was hesitant for a long time," she explained.

"This year I turned 50 and my son insisted that I had to apply. So I decided to do something to mark my special birthday."

Heat Six

Conor

Conor on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV.

Age: 28

From: Birmingham

Talking about why he wanted to take part in the series, the Railway Engineer from Birmingham said: "Entering MasterChef was partly my sister’s idea. It has been a dream of mine for years and everybody in my family knows that.

"I love to cook and have always believed if I cook how I do at home and don’t let the pressure get to me, I’ll have a good chance in the competition. My sister texted me one day with a link to the application saying ‘don’t you think it’s time?’ I thought ‘I’ve got nothing to lose’ and before I knew it the process began!"

Dinta

Dinta on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 35

From: Leicester

Speaking about why she wanted to appear on the series, GP Dinta said: "I applied for MasterChef because cooking is my greatest passion and I wanted to showcase my culinary talents. I hope to inspire others with my unique recipes and innovative dishes, spread the joy of cooking and encourage creativity in the kitchen."

Lora

Lora on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV.

Age: 31

From: Cambridgeshire

Hairdresser and former dancer Lora said of entering the show: "I wanted to enter MasterChef to challenge myself. A big bucket list moment for me is for Gregg Wallace to say, ‘that’s fantastic’ whilst trying one of my desserts!"

Lulu

Lulu on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV.

Age: 45

From: East Sussex

The teaching assistant said ahead of joining the show: "I love to cook, and food is my passion. My kids are grown up so this is the time to do something for me.

"I applied because I wanted to challenge myself to learn and see how good I can be. I also want to showcase East African food and learn and improve through the judges’ and food critics’ feedback. My fiancé and children think I’m good enough to enter MasterChef - they are my biggest fans when it comes to my cooking."

Rawdon

Rawdon on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 66

From: Blackheath, London

Speaking about why he wanted to appear on the series, architect Rawdon said: "I enjoy cooking and find it can be a release for stress as it leaves space for creativity. Food, if it goes awry, is like a painting, you can always improve on the recipe or indeed paint over the canvas. You can always experiment and change up recipes."

Tom

Tom on MasterChef 2024. BBC/ Shine TV

Age: 42

From: Carlisle

Sales Manager Tom said of entering the series: "Every year I say to my wife ‘I’d love to be on that show.’ Last year I finally decided to put in an application thinking nothing would come of it - and look at me now!"

