I Kissed a Girl will follow 10 singles who are matched up with one another before they meet face-to-face and seal the deal with a kiss! But, of course, there is some drama along the way.

The first two episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now and if you're desperate for more, read on for the I Kissed a Girl release schedule, to find out when you can get your next fix of the hit reality show.

When is I Kissed a Girl next on BBC Three?

The first episode of I Kissed a Girl will air on BBC Three on Sunday 5th May at 9pm. Episodes will follow every Monday and Sunday after until Sunday 2nd June.

When is I Kissed a Girl on BBC iPlayer?

Demi, Naee, Fiorenza and Priya on I Kissed a Girl. BBC/Twofour

The first two episodes of I Kissed a Girl will drop on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 5th May at 6am. This will be followed by two episodes every Sunday after.

What time is I Kissed a Girl on TV?

You can catch all the Masseria action every Sunday and Monday at 9pm on BBC Three.

I Kissed a Girl BBC iPlayer release schedule

Dannii Minogue on I Kissed a Girl. BBC/Two Four

The following release schedule for I Kissed a Girl is available below.

Episode 1 - Sunday 5th May at 6am (out now)

Episode 2 - Sunday 5th May at 6am (out now)

Episode 3 - Sunday 12th May at 6am

Episode 4 - Sunday 12th May at 6am

Episode 5 - Sunday 19th May at 6am

Episode 6 - Sunday 19th May at 6am

Episode 7 - Sunday 26th May at 6am

Episode 8 - Sunday 26th May at 6an

Episode 9 - Sunday 2nd June at 6am

Episode 10 (reunion) - Sunday 2nd June at 6am

I Kissed a Girl BBC Three release schedule

Episode 1 - Sunday 5th May at 9pm

Episode 2 - Monday 6th May at 9pm

Episode 3 - Sunday 12th May at 9pm

Episode 4 - Monday 13th May at 9pm

Episode 5 - Sunday 19th May at 9pm

Episode 6 - Monday 20th May at 9pm

Episode 7 - Sunday 26th May at 9pm

Episode 8 - Monday 27th May at 9pm

Episode 9 - Sunday 2nd June at 6am

Episode 10 (reunion) - Sunday 2nd June at 10pm

I Kissed a Girl premieres on Sunday 5th May on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

