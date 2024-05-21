Minogue said: "I am so excited that I’ll be back in Italy to play cupid. I can’t wait to meet the next cast when the Masseria doors open... There are so many diverse and important stories yet to tell. And be sure that I’ll have the party started for a wonderful summer of love."

Meanwhile, Nasfim Haque, head of content for BBC Three added: "I am thrilled to have this innovative, ground-breaking format return to BBC Three.

"I Kissed A Boy’s success is testament to the channel’s unwavering dedication to producing content that both entertains and educates."

Casting is now underway for the new 10-part season, and applicants can apply via the BBC Take Part Page or via the programme’s application form.

When the first season of I Kissed a Boy aired, Minogue said that she thought the show would be groundbreaking, and hoped that it would keep "the door open for possibilities, all sorts for the entire community".

She continued: "I think that representation is vital to not only how people see themselves, but how they're seen within a community of people and by their friends and family and how those relationships, you know, evolve by the visibility.

"I think it's going to be, unfortunately, groundbreaking and probably shocking to a lot of people to see two boys kiss on TV.

"Hopefully we get to a point where that is history and it's not like that anymore."

I Kissed a Girl continues on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, while I Kissed a Boy season 1 is available to stream in full now.

