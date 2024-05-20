Alongside the image, the post said: "This Saturday will be the last episode of this current series. The episode was filmed quite a while ago. Anyone recognise one of the contestants playing here before she made her other TV appearance? We absolutely loved having her on the show – she was great fun! #the1percentclub"

The post would suggest that the new episode, which is airing this Saturday 25th May at 8:55pm, was filmed before October 2023, when Big Brother returned to our screens for its first season on ITV.

Yinrun came in fourth place in the 2023 season of Big Brother, being beaten only by Henry Southan, Olivia Young and winner Jordan Sangha.

More like this

Read more:

That season was then followed up by a new celebrity edition of Big Brother, which aired earlier this year and saw David Potts emerge as the winner.

At the end of that season's final, it was confirmed by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best that they would be back for a new season of the civilian version later this year.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hosted by Lee Mack, The 1% Club has been airing since 2022, with each episode seeing 100 contestants take on a series of questions, before the last remaining contender finds themselves in with a chance of winning up to £100,000, as long as they can answer a question that only one per cent of the country gets right.

The 1% Club continues on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 25th May at 8:55pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.