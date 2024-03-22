The ultimate social experiment returned to screens after five years off the air, with a new group of celebrities entering the iconic house ready to win over the public with their personalities and entertainment.

As ever, the contestants exited the house one by one, leaving audiences eager to find out who won the show.

In fifth place was legendary television presenter Fern Britton, then followed by feisty music industry icon Louis Walsh in fourth place.

After this, the voting lines reopened for the final three contestants to take the crown with the voting then being closed before Coronation Street cast member Colson Smith finished in third place.

Then it was down to Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin and Ibiza Weekender star David Potts to take the crown.

Ultimately, it was then revealed that David Potts had won Celebrity Big Brother 2024!

This means that Nikita Kuzmin came in second place as runner-up.

At the beginning of March, 13 famous faces all entered the Big Brother house, with Sharon Osbourne first in as she spent just nine days in the house as a celebrity lodger.

During her time in the house, Sharon was privy to nominations and was given the power to give killer nominations to her fellow housemates.

She was followed into the house by Louis Walsh, Nikita Kuzmin, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Fern Britton, Bradley Riches, Lauren Simon, Zeze Millz, Levi Roots, David Potts, Marisha Wallace, Gary Goldsmith and Colson Smith.

But just as they entered, they were quick to exit as the show returned with two live evictions a week!

First out was Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, and then The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren. Soon the double evictions were upon us and the first duo to be evicted were reality TV favourite Ekin-Su and Dragon's Den icon Levi. After this, fans said goodbye to Olivier-nominated stage star Marisha and television personality Zeze, and then, most recently, Heartstopper actor Bradley.

While Celebrity Big Brother has come to an end for another year, viewers will be able to get a double dose of Big Brother as the civilian series returns once more later this year!

That's right, a new group of contestants is being lined up to appear in the next season of Big Brother and applications are still open!

If you fancy your chance at following in the footsteps as previous winner Jordan Sangha and winning £100,000 – you can apply here.

