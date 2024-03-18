Throughout the show, Levi was nominated five times by his fellow housemates, mainly by David Potts and Colson Smith, who some would say are on one "side" of the Big Brother house.

"I thought there was a divide in the house, it was very clear that there was a divide," Roots told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"It became like sort of a football match, where there [were] two sides battling against each other. One side knew how to play the game well and I thought they were playing a blinder in playing the Big Brother game."

'Playing a game' is a phrase that is often thrown around when a reality TV show takes place, especially when it comes to competition series, with the ultimate aim of the game being to win.

As for who will win the season, Roots believes Bradley Riches is a contender.

He added: "I think Bradley will win. Bradley is a fantastic young man. I think he's got the world at his feet. I think that he is a brilliant young lad that deserves to have a bright future in front of them. So I think that he will win."

The nomination twist that saw Levi evicted was during face-to-face nominations in which he was voted for by Colson and David, and Levi admitted he saw the divide most clearly when it came to nominating.

He continued: "Some on the other side, including myself, had not a clue about how to play the game and just being totally honest about their responses and about who they were voting for and not seeing it as a game. So that's how I saw the divide.

"Pretty much the younger housemates were sitting on the other side, apart from a few others but I thought all the older people were actually sitting on the left at one stage. There was a clear sort of divide in the house and I think it was led by the younger housemates as opposed to us on the other side."

