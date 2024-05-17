Just days after its season 3 premiere, according to Barb data supplied by overnights.tv, the first episode received an audience of 3.7 million, the second achieved 3.1 million, and the third and fourth episodes reached 2.5 million and 2.1 million respectively.

And while this success may not be surprising to some, it came as a shock to Clarkson.

In a new interview with Deadline, Clarkson's Farm producer Andy Wilman said: "He [Clarkson] never saw this coming in his career [at the age of] 64. He thought his big moment was that we end The Grand Tour successfully."

Given its obvious popularity, it's no wonder fans are keen for a fourth season, and while that is currently being filmed, viewers perhaps shouldn't get their hopes up for future seasons.

Wilman said he has "no feelings on whether there's a five or not", with Clarkson echoing a similar sentiment.

He told the publication: "Jeremy's the same. He's like: when we've got nothing left to say, let's walk away."

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper in Clarkson's Farm season 3. Prime Video

As for what season 4 will entail, viewers will just have to wait and see.

"We're doing season 4 now," Clarkson told The Daily Mail in a recent interview.

"And every single day when we meet for filming, we have a vague idea about what I need to do, but I can guarantee it will change because the weather has changed, or some fence will have fallen down...

"And you never know what you're going to end up doing. As long as you get content, it doesn't matter what it is."

