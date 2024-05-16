In the clip, Jama says: "So I host Love Island, I don't know if you watch that though? That's like a reality dating show, yep, that's what I do."

The King then jokes that "there's one born every minute", before Jama tells the King that she is "just about to go to Spain to film some young people snog someone, so yeah, that's coming".

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship posted the clip on Twitter, which has been re-branded as X, and noted that he thought the King would more likely be a Springwatch kind of viewers.

More like this

Jama reposted the comment, saying: "You can hear I wasn’t assuming he watched it but you never know."

Read more:

Other attendees at the Buckingham Palace garden party included documentarian Louis Theroux, director Sir Ridley Scott and artist Tracey Emin.

After its All Stars season earlier this year, which was won by Molly Smith and Tom Clare, Love Island will be back for its 11th season of the main series in June.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When the new season was announced, Mike Spencer, creative director of production company Lifted Entertainment said: "Love Island is back and viewers are in for a big treat this summer as we have a villa full of sexy singles heading out to Mallorca all looking for the one.

"We are planning to turn up the heat this series with brand new format elements, an incredible group of Islanders and an insta worthy villa providing the most stunning backdrop for their summer of love. Strap yourselves in for Love Island series 11."

Love Island season 11 returns to ITV2 and ITVX this June.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.