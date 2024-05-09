"I identify as a straight man," Galitzine told GQ in a recent interview. "But I have been a part of some incredible queer stories."

The actor went on to admit that he felt torn about taking on numerous queer roles.

"I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt," he explained. "At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality."

Galitzine also added that fans shouldn't conflate him with his characters, saying: "I am Nick, and I’m not my role."

Nicholas Galitzine as George in Mary & George. Sky

Mary & George is based on the true story of Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore), the countess of Buckingham, who raised her son, George, to seduce the king of England.

Talking about the “exciting” representation in the series, Galitzine previously told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: "I think we really aim for representation in the industry."

He continued: "I think we hope to keep evolving as an industry, and I think, you know, in the past there haven’t been enough queer stories and haven’t been enough female-led stories.

"Certainly, this type of character, I think, is really kind of unique, and touches on a lot of sexism that existed within a lot of Mary and George’s world. I think that is a definite exciting and motivating factor to being a part of a project like this."

The Idea of You is now streaming on Prime Video.

