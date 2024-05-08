Over the course of the experiment, the players had to strategise, plot and worm their way to come out on top, and it was Brandon/Olivia who did just that!

Nursing assistant Brandon managed to catfish his way through the experiment, pretending to be his friend and colleague Olivia, and it all worked in his favour.

Brandon on The Circle USA. Netflix

Brandon burst into tears and hugged Kyle as the result was revealed and soon, the entire cast rallied around him as confetti filled the studio.

"You guys have no idea what this money means to me," he said. "I plan on using this to pay off my mum's house, just so she doesn't have to work so hard anymore."

Towards the end of the season, the game became divided more than ever. In one alliance was Quori-Tyler, Kyle and Myles, while the other consisted of Jordan, Lauren and Brandon.

But the experiment had one last trick up its sleeve and made Brandon/Olivia the secret super influencer, allowing him to block a member from The Circle.

While in their rooms, it was revealed that the secret super influencer had made their decision, which meant Myles was blocked from The Circle and just five remained.

In fifth place was Lauren, followed by Jordan in fourth and Quori-Tyler in third. This left just Kyle and Brandon to find out who would be the winner of The Circle USA season 6.

"You're the realest thing I had in The Circle," Kyle told Brandon as they stood hand in hand to find out who had won the competition.

Luckily for fans of The Circle, they won't be waiting around to find out if there will be another run, as Netflix previously announced the series would return for a sixth and a seventh season, meaning another is on the way!

As for when season 7 will launch on the streamer, that is yet to be announced.

The Circle USA seasons 1-6 are available to watch on Netflix now.

