Another instalment of The Circle has just landed on Netflix, with 10 contestants and one AI robot hoping to give it all they've got and win the ultimate game.

As ever, the players must all live in The Circle apartments, but will remain isolated and speak to one another through the Circle App - which allows them to message each other, but never meet face-to-face.

The players must strategise, plot and worm their way into becoming the most popular among the others with the hopes of winning a life-chasing $100,000.

With an AI bot making its way into the mix, will the human players be able to work out what is working against them?

As the first four episodes arrive on Netflix, here's everything you need to know about the cast of The Circle season 6.

The Circle season 6 line-up: Meet all the contestants taking part

Max

AI/Max from The Circle. It presents as a small grey box with pink and blue lights around it
AI/Max from The Circle. Netflix

Age: 26

Job: Veterinary intern

Location: Midwest

Max will be the first of its kind on The Circle, as the series introduces its first ever AI robot! Max will have no interference from the producers and has no information about the other players other than what they chose to share.

As per Netflix, Max's strategy is to have a photo of him holding a dog in his profile picture, as photos with dogs "receive 38 per cent more likes on social media".

Kyle

The Circle contestant Kyle. He is wearing a yellow shirt and is pointing outwards.
Kyle, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 31

Location: Miami

Job: Professional basketball player

Playing as: Himself

Instagram: @kylefullerofficial

Kyle is entering The Circle with his best (furry) friend, Deuce, as he simply couldn't join the reality series alone.

Despite being married in real life, Kyle will be joining the experiment as an "extremely single basketball trainer".

Cassie

The Circle contestant Cassie. She is wearing a sleeveless pink t-shirt. Her hands are placed on her hip and she is smiling
Cassie, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 29

Location: Kentucky

Job: Mother of two

Playing as: Herself

Instagram: @cassiecsaylor

Cassie already knows how to suss out a catfish after catching her ex-husband cheating on her after making a fake profile.

"A fake can point out another fake," she said ahead of her appearance on the experiment. Cassie is ready to expose those not playing as themselves.

Brandon

The Circle contestant Brandon. He is smiling and is wearing a blue t-shirt and pink overshirt.
Brandon, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 34

Location: Ohio

Job: Nursing assistant

Playing as: His friend

Instagram: @b_randonbaker

Self-described "adult Cabbage Patch Kid" Brandon plans to catfish his way through the experiment, and will be playing as his friend and colleague Olivia.

"This is my opportunity to be hot, because I've never gotten to do that before," he said.

Quori-Tyler

The Circle contestant Quori-Tyler. She is wearing a denim two-piece and has her hands in the air
Quori-Tyler, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 26

Location: Los Angeles

Job: Former NBA dancer

Playing as: Herself

Instagram: @quorityler

Quori-Tyler is a secret superfan, who has watched every single episode multiple times and is ready to be the ultimate "mastermind" in the experiment.

Romance isn't off the table either, as she says she is "single as a Pringle".

Lauren

The Circle contestant Lauren. She is wearing a black t-shirt and jeans and is smiling ahead.
Lauren, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 26

Location: Philadelphia

Job: Former Twitch streamer

Playing as: Herself

Instagram: @laurenshiraa

Ready to "slay the day" is 26-year-old Lauren, who is already comfortable speaking to people behind a screen due to her experience as a Twitch streamer.

Caress

The Circle contestant Caress. She is wearing a yellow knit jumper and has short hair.
Caress, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 37

Location: Dallas

Job: Motivational speaker

Playing as: Her younger brother

Instagram: @_ladycaress

Caress will be joining the experience as her younger brother, Paul, who is a rapper and singer, who viewers may recognise as the singer behind Lil Boo Thang.

She is hoping to harness her sibling's social media influence, who has over 360,000 followers on Instagram. "Everybody is catfishing online, so why not me?"

Myles

The Circle contestant Myles. He is wearing a black and brown jacket and has his hands placed together
Myles, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 29

Location: Los Angeles

Job: AI engineer

Playing as: Himself

Instagram: @yungpapi.fuego

With a knack for calling out catfishes, Myles is hoping to make it all the way in the experiment.

"I'm either a you love or hate me type of guy," he said, and he is hoping the women in The Circle pick the former.

Steffi

The Circle contestant Steffi. She is wearing a blue denim jumpsuit and has her hands up in the air as she smiles
Steffi, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 35

Location: California

Job: Psychic medium

Playing as: Herself

Instagram: @spirit_sis

By using her skills as a psychic medium and professional astrologer, Steffi hopes she will be able to outlast the other players.

Autumn

The Circle contestant Autumn. She is wearing a floral blouse and cowboy hat
Autumn, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 21

Location: Tennessee

Job: Ranch hand

Playing as: Herself

Instagram: @autumnannofficial

21-year-old Autumn is playing the game as her "genuine weird redneck self", and hopes to land herself in the finale by building alliances with other players.

Jordan

The Circle contestant Jordan. He is wearing a multicoloured jumper and is smiling
Jordan, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 24

Location: Texas

Job: Photographer

Playing as: Himself

Instagram: @itsjordanstaff

While Jordan is playing himself in The Circle, he will be introducing himself to the other players with a slight twist.

By using older photos, Jordan hopes people will view him as a "friendly giant", but will do whatever it takes to make it to the top.

The first four episodes of The Circle are available to watch on Netflix now.

