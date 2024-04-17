The Circle season 6 line-up: Meet all the contestants taking part
Take a look at who is heading into the apartments!
Another instalment of The Circle has just landed on Netflix, with 10 contestants and one AI robot hoping to give it all they've got and win the ultimate game.
As ever, the players must all live in The Circle apartments, but will remain isolated and speak to one another through the Circle App - which allows them to message each other, but never meet face-to-face.
The players must strategise, plot and worm their way into becoming the most popular among the others with the hopes of winning a life-chasing $100,000.
With an AI bot making its way into the mix, will the human players be able to work out what is working against them?
As the first four episodes arrive on Netflix, here's everything you need to know about the cast of The Circle season 6.
Max
Age: 26
Job: Veterinary intern
Location: Midwest
Max will be the first of its kind on The Circle, as the series introduces its first ever AI robot! Max will have no interference from the producers and has no information about the other players other than what they chose to share.
As per Netflix, Max's strategy is to have a photo of him holding a dog in his profile picture, as photos with dogs "receive 38 per cent more likes on social media".
Kyle
Age: 31
Location: Miami
Job: Professional basketball player
Playing as: Himself
Instagram: @kylefullerofficial
Kyle is entering The Circle with his best (furry) friend, Deuce, as he simply couldn't join the reality series alone.
Despite being married in real life, Kyle will be joining the experiment as an "extremely single basketball trainer".
Cassie
Age: 29
Location: Kentucky
Job: Mother of two
Playing as: Herself
Instagram: @cassiecsaylor
Cassie already knows how to suss out a catfish after catching her ex-husband cheating on her after making a fake profile.
"A fake can point out another fake," she said ahead of her appearance on the experiment. Cassie is ready to expose those not playing as themselves.
Brandon
Age: 34
Location: Ohio
Job: Nursing assistant
Playing as: His friend
Instagram: @b_randonbaker
Self-described "adult Cabbage Patch Kid" Brandon plans to catfish his way through the experiment, and will be playing as his friend and colleague Olivia.
"This is my opportunity to be hot, because I've never gotten to do that before," he said.
Quori-Tyler
Age: 26
Location: Los Angeles
Job: Former NBA dancer
Playing as: Herself
Instagram: @quorityler
Quori-Tyler is a secret superfan, who has watched every single episode multiple times and is ready to be the ultimate "mastermind" in the experiment.
Romance isn't off the table either, as she says she is "single as a Pringle".
Lauren
Age: 26
Location: Philadelphia
Job: Former Twitch streamer
Playing as: Herself
Instagram: @laurenshiraa
Ready to "slay the day" is 26-year-old Lauren, who is already comfortable speaking to people behind a screen due to her experience as a Twitch streamer.
Caress
Age: 37
Location: Dallas
Job: Motivational speaker
Playing as: Her younger brother
Instagram: @_ladycaress
Caress will be joining the experience as her younger brother, Paul, who is a rapper and singer, who viewers may recognise as the singer behind Lil Boo Thang.
She is hoping to harness her sibling's social media influence, who has over 360,000 followers on Instagram. "Everybody is catfishing online, so why not me?"
Myles
Age: 29
Location: Los Angeles
Job: AI engineer
Playing as: Himself
Instagram: @yungpapi.fuego
With a knack for calling out catfishes, Myles is hoping to make it all the way in the experiment.
"I'm either a you love or hate me type of guy," he said, and he is hoping the women in The Circle pick the former.
Steffi
Age: 35
Location: California
Job: Psychic medium
Playing as: Herself
Instagram: @spirit_sis
By using her skills as a psychic medium and professional astrologer, Steffi hopes she will be able to outlast the other players.
Autumn
Age: 21
Location: Tennessee
Job: Ranch hand
Playing as: Herself
Instagram: @autumnannofficial
21-year-old Autumn is playing the game as her "genuine weird redneck self", and hopes to land herself in the finale by building alliances with other players.
Jordan
Age: 24
Location: Texas
Job: Photographer
Playing as: Himself
Instagram: @itsjordanstaff
While Jordan is playing himself in The Circle, he will be introducing himself to the other players with a slight twist.
By using older photos, Jordan hopes people will view him as a "friendly giant", but will do whatever it takes to make it to the top.
