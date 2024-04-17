The players must strategise, plot and worm their way into becoming the most popular among the others with the hopes of winning a life-chasing $100,000.

With an AI bot making its way into the mix, will the human players be able to work out what is working against them?

As the first four episodes arrive on Netflix, here's everything you need to know about the cast of The Circle season 6.

The Circle season 6 line-up: Meet all the contestants taking part

Max

AI/Max from The Circle. Netflix

Age: 26

Job: Veterinary intern

Location: Midwest

Max will be the first of its kind on The Circle, as the series introduces its first ever AI robot! Max will have no interference from the producers and has no information about the other players other than what they chose to share.

As per Netflix, Max's strategy is to have a photo of him holding a dog in his profile picture, as photos with dogs "receive 38 per cent more likes on social media".

Kyle

Kyle, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 31

Location: Miami

Job: Professional basketball player

Playing as: Himself

Instagram: @kylefullerofficial

Kyle is entering The Circle with his best (furry) friend, Deuce, as he simply couldn't join the reality series alone.

Despite being married in real life, Kyle will be joining the experiment as an "extremely single basketball trainer".

Cassie

Cassie, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 29

Location: Kentucky

Job: Mother of two

Playing as: Herself

Instagram: @cassiecsaylor

Cassie already knows how to suss out a catfish after catching her ex-husband cheating on her after making a fake profile.

"A fake can point out another fake," she said ahead of her appearance on the experiment. Cassie is ready to expose those not playing as themselves.

Brandon

Brandon, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 34

Location: Ohio

Job: Nursing assistant

Playing as: His friend

Instagram: @b_randonbaker

Self-described "adult Cabbage Patch Kid" Brandon plans to catfish his way through the experiment, and will be playing as his friend and colleague Olivia.

"This is my opportunity to be hot, because I've never gotten to do that before," he said.

Quori-Tyler

Quori-Tyler, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 26

Location: Los Angeles

Job: Former NBA dancer

Playing as: Herself

Instagram: @quorityler

Quori-Tyler is a secret superfan, who has watched every single episode multiple times and is ready to be the ultimate "mastermind" in the experiment.

Romance isn't off the table either, as she says she is "single as a Pringle".

Lauren

Lauren, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 26

Location: Philadelphia

Job: Former Twitch streamer

Playing as: Herself

Instagram: @laurenshiraa

Ready to "slay the day" is 26-year-old Lauren, who is already comfortable speaking to people behind a screen due to her experience as a Twitch streamer.

Caress

Caress, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 37

Location: Dallas

Job: Motivational speaker

Playing as: Her younger brother

Instagram: @_ladycaress

Caress will be joining the experience as her younger brother, Paul, who is a rapper and singer, who viewers may recognise as the singer behind Lil Boo Thang.

She is hoping to harness her sibling's social media influence, who has over 360,000 followers on Instagram. "Everybody is catfishing online, so why not me?"

Myles

Myles, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 29

Location: Los Angeles

Job: AI engineer

Playing as: Himself

Instagram: @yungpapi.fuego

With a knack for calling out catfishes, Myles is hoping to make it all the way in the experiment.

"I'm either a you love or hate me type of guy," he said, and he is hoping the women in The Circle pick the former.

Steffi

Steffi, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 35

Location: California

Job: Psychic medium

Playing as: Herself

Instagram: @spirit_sis

By using her skills as a psychic medium and professional astrologer, Steffi hopes she will be able to outlast the other players.

Autumn

Autumn, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 21

Location: Tennessee

Job: Ranch hand

Playing as: Herself

Instagram: @autumnannofficial

21-year-old Autumn is playing the game as her "genuine weird redneck self", and hopes to land herself in the finale by building alliances with other players.

Jordan

Jordan, a contestant on The Circle. Netflix

Age: 24

Location: Texas

Job: Photographer

Playing as: Himself

Instagram: @itsjordanstaff

While Jordan is playing himself in The Circle, he will be introducing himself to the other players with a slight twist.

By using older photos, Jordan hopes people will view him as a "friendly giant", but will do whatever it takes to make it to the top.

