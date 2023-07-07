Fans across the globe will soon be planning for next year, be it by braving long hours in the queue or rubbing shoulders with the world’s best on Centre Court.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates for Wimbledon 2024, including details about the ticket ballot.

When is Wimbledon 2024?

Wimbledon 2024 will begin on Monday 1st July 2024 and run until the men's singles final on Sunday 14th July 2024.

As ever, the classic two-week format will return, but the tournament will continue with a start date one week later than usual due to a schedule change from the All England Club.

The middle Sunday will feature a full day of play once again after being introduced in 2022.

When is Wimbledon 2024 qualifying?

Qualifying for Wimbledon takes place on Monday 24th June 2024.

The four-day event will culminate on Thursday 27th June 2024, when a host of skilled qualifiers will be placed in the main draw for Wimbledon 2024.

How to get Wimbledon tickets 2024

Fans can get their live tennis fix by either braving the early mornings – or overnight – in the famous Wimbledon queue, for a show court or ground pass access to all the outside courts.

However, you can save yourself an early alarm clock by entering the Wimbledon ballot and crossing your fingers for tickets ahead of 2024.

When is the Wimbledon ballot 2024?

The Wimbledon public ballot takes place later this year, with entry opening in September 2023.

Fans can register their interest for the ballot already on the Wimbledon website.

Wimbledon 2024 schedule

Expected, not confirmed.

ATP Men's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 1st – Tuesday 2nd July

Second round: Wednesday 3rd – Thursday 4th July

Third round: Friday 5th – Saturday 6th July

Fourth round: Sunday 7th – Monday 8th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 9th – Wednesday 10th July

Semi-finals: Friday 12th July

Final: Sunday 14th July

WTA Women's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 1st – Tuesday 2nd July

Second round: Wednesday 3rd – Thursday 4th July

Third round: Friday 5th – Saturday 6th July

Fourth round: Sunday 7th – Monday 8th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 9th – Wednesday 10th July

Semi-finals: Thursday 11th July

Final: Saturday 13th July

For more Wimbledon features, check out: Wimbledon FAQs, facts and figures | Who has won Wimbledon the most times? | How does Wimbledon Hawk-Eye work?

