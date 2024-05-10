While exact details about her role are under wraps for now, Space Babies doesn't mark the first time that Rosheuvel has tried to be part of the Whoniverse.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about Doctor Who, she admitted: "I kind of grew up with it in the background… then as I got older in this industry, I've auditioned for Doctor Who many, many, many, many times, never quite got it."

Golda Rosheuvel as Jocelyn in Doctor Who.

She continued: "I was always pipped at the post by gorgeous, amazing mates who I've cheered on and watched but never actually got close to doing it. Torchwood was as close as I got to it.

"Coming off the back of a huge Bridgerton/Queen Charlotte press tour, my agent was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ and I knew that Julie Ann [Robinson] who directed my episode, she directed the first ever episode of Bridgerton so she’s been a mate for ages and I knew she was doing this first episode.

"I said to my agent, 'Just reach out, let's see what happens, it would just be a really great breath of fresh air to do something completely different.' And the stars aligned."

While Rosheuvel had a role in the Torchwood stories Dead Man Walking and Exit Wounds, this marks her Doctor Who debut, and will see her character meet Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) as they encounter a baby farm (run by babies) years in the future.

Speaking to us more about Jocelyn, Rosheuvel said: "Oh, Jocelyn, bless her heart! She is isolated, she's been abandoned, and she basically looks after these babies that run this planet.

"There's a lot of loneliness there for her, there are difficulties which she's got to contend with on a personal level.

"When you're confined to a space like yours, you know, that can be quite challenging. She's really loyal to these babies, she wants to protect them, [but] maybe she doesn't make the best choices because of the isolation."

Doctor Who's new episode Space Babies will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from midnight on Saturday 11th May before airing on BBC One that night at 6:20pm.

