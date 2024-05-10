"Joy will be remembered as a Logie award-winning actress, a best-selling author, a poet, a philanthropist and an exceptional businesswoman who worked alongside her husband to build one of the largest independent production companies in the world," the statement said.

Rosemary’s off-screen death will be referenced in next week’s scenes after her nephew Paul is made aware of her passing and subsequently makes plans to visit his family in New York.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, as Paul and Leo discuss the tragic news, they fail to notice Abigail finding a bag of Krista’s drugs, and a hospital visit ensues.

More like this

Elsewhere next week, Paul’s match-making efforts will backfire as he tries to trick Krista and Leo into both attending a romantic brunch.

When Leo rumbles his scheme, he refuses to attend.

When Krista gets wind of Paul’s plan, she offers to enjoy the food with him instead so that his efforts don’t go to waste.

Read more:

Advertisement

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.