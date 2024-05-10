Neighbours has confirmed an off-screen death for classic character Rosemary Daniels, following the death of actor Joy Chambers at the age of 76.

Chambers, who made her debut as Rosemary on the Australian soap in 1986 and her final guest appearance in 2010, passed away back in September, with her family confirming the news in a statement.

"Joy will be remembered as a Logie award-winning actress, a best-selling author, a poet, a philanthropist and an exceptional businesswoman who worked alongside her husband to build one of the largest independent production companies in the world," the statement said.

Rosemary’s off-screen death will be referenced in next week’s scenes after her nephew Paul is made aware of her passing and subsequently makes plans to visit his family in New York.

However, as Paul and Leo discuss the tragic news, they fail to notice Abigail finding a bag of Krista’s drugs, and a hospital visit ensues.

Elsewhere next week, Paul’s match-making efforts will backfire as he tries to trick Krista and Leo into both attending a romantic brunch.

When Leo rumbles his scheme, he refuses to attend.

When Krista gets wind of Paul’s plan, she offers to enjoy the food with him instead so that his efforts don’t go to waste.

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.

