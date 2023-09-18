A statement from her family (via Daily Mail Australia) said she died “in her sleep” while “surrounded by loved ones”.

“Joy will be remembered as a Logie award-winning actress, a best-selling author, a poet, a philanthropist and an exceptional businesswoman who worked alongside her husband to build one of the largest independent production companies in the world,” the statement continued.

Born Carolyn Joy in Ipswich, Queensland in 1947, Chambers-Grundy first played Rosemary in 1986 and went on to appear as the character in several stints, before making her final guest appearance in 2010.

She is also known for her portrayal of Rita in The Restless Years and Dr Robyn Porter in The Young Doctors.

In addition to her work as an actress, Chambers-Grundy was also a best-selling author, a poet and businesswoman.

She penned several fiction novels over the years including None But The Brave, Mayfield, For Freedom, and many more.

Joy Chambers and Reg Grundy. The Sydney Morning Herald / Getty Images.

The actress was married to the late media mogul Reg Grundy, whose company Grundy Television produced shows including Neighbours, with the couple being married until his death in 2016, aged 92.

Tributes have been flooding in for Chambers-Grundy following the tragic news of her passing.

Stefan Dennis, who portrays Paul Robinson on Neighbours, wrote on Instagram: "Very sad to hear of darling Joy’s (Chambers/Grundy) death when I woke this morning."

He continued: "She was an exceptional woman and very dear to me as a friend and “Aunt Rosemary” on Neighbours. Bless you Joy and rest in peace with your best friend/husband, Reg. X."

Tributes also poured in from fans, with one writing on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: "Very sad to hear that Joy Chambers … known to us #Neighbours lovers as the fabulous Rosemary Daniels, has passed away. She was such an integral part of @Neighbours DNA as the daughter of original show matriarch Helen Daniels, but also real life wife of Reg Grundy. #RIP."

Another wrote: "Sad to hear of Joy Chambers' death this morning. She brought so much more than the intermittent sum of parts to 'Rosemary' as well as being an accomplished businesswoman and author. She was always so willing to be interviewed for Perfect Blend #Neighbours."