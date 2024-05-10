He first appeared in the third generation, along with fellow legendary titans Regice and Registeel.

But grabbing him in Pokémon Go, of course, will require different tactics to Ruby and Sapphire.

If you're struggling, we're here to help. We'll take a look at the best battle counters, weaknesses and timings down below.

More like this

Don't start your search just yet, however, because the Regirock 5-Star Raid period isn't until 16th May.

You'll have until 23rd May to catch him!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What are Regirock's weaknesses in Pokémon Go?

Being a Rock-type Pokémon, Regirock is weak against Grass, Water, Fighting, Steel and Ground attacks.

However, the most effective types of attacks to use against the titan are Water and Grass. They'll do the most damage and help you survive those charged moves!

Best counters against Regirock in Pokémon Go

So, now we know which elements he's weak against, which are the best Pokémon to send against Regirock?

We're looking for strong Water and Grass Pokémon, so Gyarados, Swampert and Exeggutor are all a good bet.

Machamp, Torterra, Kyogre, Groudon and Roserade are all good shouts too.

The moves you'll want to use are the hefty Water and Grass attacks, like Water Gun, Hydro Cannon, Waterfall, Surf, Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant, Vine Whip and Solar Beam.

We wish you the best of luck getting Regirock on your team!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.