England fell at the final hurdle at Euro 2020 when losing against Italy in a penalty shootout, but can they go one further in 2024?

With the World Cup almost behind us and England out of the competition, attention can turn to the Three Lions' next chance of silverware.

Many believed it was Gareth Southgate's time to guide England to a World Cup success in Qatar, however, his side ran into France in the quarter-finals and fell just short.

It also remains to be seen whether Southgate will be in charge in 2024, with the England boss admitting he needs time to think about whether he'll stay or go.

When is the next Euros?

The next Euros will take place in the summer of 2024. Germany will host the competition.

Euro 2024 will get underway on 14th June and last until 14th July.

Germany, as hosts, have already qualified for the competition - but there are another 23 places left to fight for.

The qualifying games will run from March 2023 until March 2024, including a few play-offs.

England are in a qualifying group alongside 2020 winners Italy, as well as Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.

