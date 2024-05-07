The synopsis for the series says: "True to the 'vs' format, the two episodes will examine the opposing sides of the argument; one exploring Swift’s side that the sale was conducted without consulting her and that she has since been blocked from buying back her masters, and the other examining Braun’s allegations that Swift refused to negotiate and instead incited a public feud by pitting her fan base against him."

The series is said to feature interviews with legal experts, journalists and those close to both Swift and Braun, and will explore themes surrounding music ownership, gender dynamics in the industry and the power of fan influence.

Scooter Braun. Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Charlotte Reid, VP commissioning, networks & streaming at Warner Bros Discovery UK & Ireland, said: "Taylor Swift’s dispute with Scooter Braun over the ownership of her music exploded into the mainstream, taking contract law from boardroom to social media and into public interest.

More like this

Read more:

"It’s a high-profile, high-interest story that opened debate on fandom and dominated headlines, one which will resonate with our viewers who are highly engaged with access-led documentaries like vs, which continues to be a popular format on discovery+."

Following the dispute with Braun, Swift began re-recording her back catalogue of albums in 2020, meaning she would own the new masters and could license the songs for commercial use herself.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Since then, she has re-recorded four of the six albums owned by Braun under the Big Machine Records banner, each of which has been subtitled "Taylor's Version" - Fearless, Red, Speak Now and 1989.

Her filmed version of The Eras Tour was released in cinemas last year, and became the highest-grossing concert movie of all time. It is now available to stream on Disney Plus.

Get discovery+ from £3.99 a month on Amazon. Get discovery+ Standard for free with Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.