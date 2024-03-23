The Radio Times' Quiz Weekend will kick off in August and will feature legendary quizmaster and radio host Ken Bruce, who will be recording a live podcast episode of Fingers on Buzzers with The Chase's Jenny Ryan and comedian Lucy Porter.

You'll also be able to take part in a live PopMaster quiz with Bruce himself, so if you have what it takes to take part in the iconic music quiz, this may very well be the weekend break for you.

The exciting weekend will take place at Studley Castle in Warwickshire, a 19th century manor house that's perfect for any mini break. It will also be capped off with a DJ set from one of the nation's best loved radio and TV presenters, Toby Anstis.

But that's not all – a second Radio Times Weekend in September has been planned for the comedy heads among us.

From 13th-16th September, you can expect side-splitting jokes, stand-up and more from a confirmed line-up that boasts Russell Kane, David O'Doherty and Hal Cruttenden.

The weekend will also include a performance from the all-star Austentatious cast, who are known for their improvised shows in the style of a Jane Austen novel and are only simply provided a title from an audience member.

The September weekend will also feature a DJ set from TV and radio presenter Jenny Powell.

So, plenty of big names for lovers of music and comedy. Of course, Bruce has continued to draw in legions of loyal listeners with his Greatest Hits Radio show after departing BBC Radio 2 in February 2023.

Bruce spent three decades at the station but his success continues on in his new Greatest Hits role, with last month's figures revealing that he now has 3.8 million listeners tuning in each week, according to official data.

Bruce started at the station with 2.2 million listeners last April but on his departure from the BBC, also took the rights to his PopMaster quiz.

You can buy tickets to Warner Hotels's Radio Times Weekends here.