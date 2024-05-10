United gained a bit of revenge by beating the Blues in the semi-finals to seal their place at Wembley for the second year in a row, although Marc Skinner's side make the trip to the capital in losing form after a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Women's Super League last weekend.

Tottenham, meanwhile, punched their ticket to the final with a dramatic extra-time victory against Leicester courtesy of Martha Thomas's header, and the former United striker will be eager to make an impact after appearing as a late substitute in the 2023 final.

Previous meetings between these two would suggest the Manchester club are the favourites to get their hands on the trophy, as they are unbeaten in 12 matches against Spurs, winning 10 and drawing the other two.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Man Utd v Tottenham?

Man Utd v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 12th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Tottenham kick-off time

Man Utd v Tottenham will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Tottenham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:50pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Tottenham online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man Utd v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man Utd v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (9/20) Draw (7/2) Tottenham (5/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.