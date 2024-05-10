"Yes, there's going to be a sequel to the movie," confirmed director Matthew López during the Q&A (via HELLO!).

"Matthew and I are writing it together, that's all we can say," added Casey McQuiston, the author of the novel of the same name, upon which Red, White & Royal Blue is based.

Released last August, Red White & Royal Blue follows an unlikely romantic relationship between two people who have a total disdain for one another: Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of the president of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

More like this

When the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an altercation between the two, their long-running feud only escalates, prompting their handlers to stage a truce between the two rivals.

What at first begins as a fake friendship soon grows into something more meaningful than the pair could ever have imagined.

The romcom was a resounding success, becoming the top-watched film worldwide for Amazon in its first three weeks of release.

Details of the sequel’s plot are being kept firmly under wraps.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, when asked what viewers can expect, López added: "What made this film what it is was that it was made with a lot of love and care, and we all had dog-eared copies of the book on set.

"But we knew what it meant to be people and we were determined not to screw it up, and so the only thing I can say about a sequel is it will be made with the same attention and love."

Both closely-watched rising stars, Galitzine is currently starring opposite Anne Hathaway in romcom The Idea of You, while Perez has also been seen in Starz’s Minx and other projects.

Red, White & Royal Blue is available to watch now on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.