  Russell Tovey will lead ITV's new thriller Because The Night from Luther creator

Russell Tovey will lead ITV’s new thriller Because The Night from Luther creator

Doctor Foster's Bertie Carvel will also appear in the four-parter from Neil Cross

Russell Tovey in Because the Night

Russell Tovey will star in Because the Night, a new four-part limited series penned by Luther creator Neil Cross for ITV.

Filming is underway in London on the thriller, which casts Tovey (Years and Years, Him & Her) as Nathan, a well-meaning but directionless man trying to escape his past.

The best TV shows airing in 2020

The biggest TV shows still to come in 2019

Nathan has a terrible secret he’s long prayed would stay buried and for which he’s long worked hard to make amends.

But, almost a decade into his new and devoted married life, Nathan is rocked to the core when an unwelcome face from the past – Bob, played by Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster) – turns up on his doorstep with shocking news…

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Bertie Carvel attends the launch of BBC Two drama 'Doctor Foster' at The Mayfair Hotel on August 8, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, BA)

Additional cast include Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones) as Holly, Nina Toussaint-White (GameFace) as Jackie and Paul Bazely (Benidorm) as Graham.

Tovey said: “Because the Night is going to challenge me as an actor more than I’ve ever been challenged before.

“As a web of lies, that he thought was dead and buried, comes back to haunt Nathan, he sinks deeper and deeper into the horror of the event that happened ten years ago. I cannot wait to start filming and join this amazing team and cast ”

Neil Cross added: “Nathan, Bob and Holly have been with me for many years. I couldn’t be more excited to see them brought to life by Russell Tovey, Bertie Carvel and Amrita Acharia”

Because the Night will be directed by Niall MacCormick (The Victim) and will film until December, airing on ITV in 2020.

