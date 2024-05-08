Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Stone said she'd love to see more deaf characters in Doctor Who, adding: "There's definitely room for it.

"It would amazing because in the Doctor Who ones that we did, the TARDIS doesn't know sign language, and I wonder if there's scope for that to have been inputted – that eventually the TARDIS would know sign language and the TARDIS becomes the interpreter, or the voiceover."

Sophie Stone as Cass in Doctor Who's Under The Lake. BBC

Stone continued: "Why not? There's totally room for it. What are we scared of? What are we waiting for?"

"This summer is changing in the most extreme way for deaf artists. We've got Rose Ayling-Ellis doing a detective series [Code of Silence]; we've got Genevieve Barr, who has written a series; we've got Ted Evans, who's creating a feature film... we've got Nadia [Nadarajah], who is leading at the Globe playing Cleopatra.

"All of these things are happening at the same time over the summer and I think once those come out and we're visible – we're there. There's deaf talent on TV, on stages, being interviewed, being exposed, and there'll be a buzz – a pool of actors ready! you have no excuse – there's a whole pool of actors to choose from.

"I really do believe there's hope for our current deaf actors and if they get used and their careers [are propelled] then the next generation of kids can watch and see themselves plastered everywhere, and go, 'It's normal, it's not a token thing, it's not a one-off special.'"

Stone also called for better representation of deaf people on TV, praising Doctor Who and adding: "What was beautiful about Cass was that she was a full-bodied, rounded character with so many other elements to her. I'd love to see more of those types of stories on screen."

Deaf Awareness Week runs from 6th to 12th May in the UK this year.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.

