How to get tickets to the League One play-off Final 2024

Competing for the win ahead of the semi-finals are Bolton, Peterborough, Oxford and Barnsley, who finished in third to sixth on the league table this year. The four teams are hoping to join Portsmouth and Derby, who already made it up to the top spot following a fantastic season.

The sides will battle it out over two semi-finals in the next few weeks for the chance of securing their fans a day under the arch at the iconic Wembley Stadium, after which one team will take the trophy.

The League One final has been around since 1987, back when it was known as the Third Division. In the mid-'80s, football fans had become generally disillusioned with the game thanks to a huge increase in violence at matches. So, as a way of bringing people back to the grounds, the different leagues were restructured and the idea of play-offs was introduced. Now, it’s seen as an amazing chance for third and fourth tier teams to play at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

So, if you still need convincing about why you should watch, then allow us to give you the pitch: here’s what you need to know about the League One Play-Off Final.

Who is in the League One play-off Final 2024?

After the regular season finished this weekend, it was confirmed that Bolton, Peterborough, Oxford and Barnsley will be playing in the League One play-off final. Whoever earns promotion will join Portsmouth and Derby, who have already made it into the Championship.

Who got promoted from League One last year?

Last year, Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday were the three clubs promoted from League One to the Championship.

The League One play-off Final will kick off at the end of May, signalling the start of the business end of the football season. Here’s the details:

18th May 2024 – Wembley Stadium

Where is the League One play-off played?

All professional football finals, from the Premier League to League Two, are played at the neutral ground of Wembley Stadium. As the home of English football, this gives fans a truly special – and sometimes once in a lifetime – experience.

This year’s match will kick off at the iconic ground at 3pm. To get there, you can take your pick of three tube stations: Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central.

Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail.

How to get tickets to the League One play-off Final 2024

As with the Championship Play-Off Final and League Two Final, tickets will mainly be sold by their respective clubs and will go on sale once the other finalist has been confirmed.

It’s up to the clubs to decide how tickets are sold and distributed, although it’s pretty likely that priority access will likely be given to season ticket holders or 'loyal fans' who have proof that they attended multiple fixtures.

Alternatively, you can book a hospitality space through P1 Travel. Be aware that these seats are going to be hugely expensive, but they’ll come with exclusive food and drink access, a great view of the action, and sometimes the chance to meet a few legends of the sport.

How much do League One play-off Final tickets cost?

Tickets sold through the clubs are likely to cost anywhere between £20 and £80 (based on 2023’s tickets), so grab one quick if you want to guarantee a good price.

As we’ve already said, hospitality tickets are a big expense, starting at £799. However, this may change closer to the final, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

