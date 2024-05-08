After Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) opened up about her sexual assault ordeal at Clayton's hands in powerful scenes, she vowed to report him to the church. Patrick wanted to be by Yolande's side when she spoke up, but she insisted that she needed to do so alone.

As the couple came to terms with what had happened, it was clear that they were stronger than ever as Patrick lovingly supported Yolande.

Patrick confronts Clayton in front of witnesses. BBC PUBLIC SERVICE,Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In a frank chat, church official Levi (Mark Akintimehin) promised to speak to his superiors and commended Yolande's bravery, in direct contrast to those who dismissed allegations against Clayton in the past.

In the aftermath of Yolande's decision, Patrick comes face-to-face with Clayton for the first time since learning of his attack on Yolande. Just days earlier, a worried Patrick had confided in Clayton that Yolande may have dementia, as he could not understand what may be causing her out of character behaviour.

Clayton had agreed with Patrick and played the part of the concerned Pastor, only for Patrick to hear the sickening truth just hours later in a phone call with Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe).

Yolande bursts in to stop Patrick. ,BBC PUBLIC SERVICE,Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week draws to a close, Patrick cannot contain his fury as he lunges at Clayton; but Yolande rushes in to stop her other half, pleading with Patrick not to make matters worse.

How will Clayton react to Patrick's accusations, and can Patrick respect Yolande's wishes to let her deal with the harrowing matter in her own way?

EastEnders has been working with End Violence Against Women Coalition and Hourglass to sensitively portray Yolande's story. Viewers have praised Wynter's moving performance, as well as her enduring on-screen partnership with Walker, which shone its brightest in this week's special two-hander episode.

The soap will air these scenes on Thursday 9th May at 7.30pm on BBC One, with an earlier screening available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

For help and support on issues raised within this article, head to Hourglass and End Violence Against Women.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

