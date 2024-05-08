In the clip, Eccleston's Nathan is heard, with an American accent, wondering who Thomas Newton actually is and just what he wants with humanity.

You can hear the full exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com right here now.

The one-off audio drama, which will air on Radio 4 on Sunday 12th May, is based on Walter Tevis's 1963 novel, which went on to inspire the 1976 movie starring David Bowie and the 2022 Prime Video series starring Chiwetel Ejiofor.

More like this

Read more:

The synopsis for this new adaptation states: "An alien arrives in Kentucky with five years to save the handful of survivors of his dying planet, and to save humanity from itself. Calling himself Thomas Newton, his plan is to use his race’s advanced technology to make millions, and then build a spaceship to bring the last of his people to live on Earth.

"But Newton begins to doubt his purpose, and finds himself unable to cope with the emotional weight of being human. He finds solace with two fellow outsiders – cheery functioning alcoholic Betty-Jo, who falls quietly in love with him, and widowed scientist Nathan Bryce, who tracks him down after recognising his tech as impossible.

"Little do they realise that the Government are watching…"

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As well as starring Doctor Who's Eccleston and Lockwood & Co's Treadaway, it also stars Laura Aikman (Archie), Stuart Milligan (The Crown), Glen McCready (Hotel Portofino), Ako Mitchell (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), André Refig (Killing Eve), Fiona Sheehan (Emmerdale) and Alix Dunmore (Sister Boniface Mysteries).

The Man Who Fell to Earth will air on Radio 4 at 3pm on Sunday 12th May 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.