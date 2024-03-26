He said: "At some point in the future, yeah, I think he might come back."

When asked what his hopes are for the character going forward, Wong added: "I think now that he is Sorcerer Supreme, there's so much scope and leadership that he has now, and we'll see where he goes.

"You know, maybe Strange is the sidekick now?"

Benedict Wong as Wong in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios

Wong also spoke about how he came to star as the character in the first place, having never expected the role to be such a fan favourite and so long running.

He said: "No, I didn't. It's such a blessing in disguise how it all happened. You know, I was doing The Martian at the time, [and] was with my friend Chiwetel Ejiofor. We were having lunch and he's telling me, 'Yeah, I'm doing this Doctor Strange.'

"You look on the internet and then all of sudden there's this character, he's kind of a little bit on the side, that said Wong, and my jaw dropped.

"I don't have an agent now anyway, so I didn't know how to get involved. I tried the petition route by asking Chiwetel to sign it and get Benedict Cumberbatch to sign it, called 'Wong for Wong', which he wasn't really interested in doing.

"Then I was filming Marco Polo, I got this mystery email from Marvel/Disney, saying 'We'd like you to audition for Lee,' which I kind of... you know, Wong is like Smith and Jones, so they couldn't kid me.

"I went on tape, I did some tweaks in Slovakia, and then I found out in Malaysia.

"And yeah, it's kind of just spiralled into a much beloved character, which I'm all for. Now he's got the promotion of being the Sorceror Supreme, we'll see what lies ahead.

"I'm a massive Marvel fan anyway, so it's a bit of a win-win for me."

