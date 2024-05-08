"It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder," he wrote.

The 74-year-old had been diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December.

"I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast," Daniels said.

He added: "He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years. If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday. He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being.

"He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light. I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side. He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self pity. Ever. He was remarkable and will be so missed."

Gelder famously played Kevan Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones, as well as several Doctor Who roles, and more recently he guest starred in His Dark Materials.

He played Dekker in Torchwood: Children of Earth and was the voice of the Remnants in The Ghost Monument.

During Jodie Whittaker's tenure, he played the Eternal Zellin, and voiced Dracula and Long John Silver in Big Finish's Legend of the Cybermen.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor, writing: "So sad to hear the news. I worked with Ian on Torchwood: Children of Earth, when he played the slippery, snide, cold-hearted Mr Dekker. So much the opposite of himself, he was delightful and funny!

"When we started shooting, we only had 3 scripts out of 5, so I apologised to him, and said I hadn’t worked out what happened to Mr Dekker in the end, whether he lived or died. He said, with a glint in his eye, 'Oh he’ll survive. Men like that always do.' And I thought: he’s right. And made it so!

"He’s still tucked away in his warren, Mr Dekker, causing trouble with a smile. Rest in peace, Ian, love to Ben & friends & family."

Gelder's management also posted a statement on X/Twitter.

"It was a pleasure to represent Ian Gelder for the latter part of his career. The world will be a lesser place without him in it. Ian was such a lovely person and a wonderful actor. I know he will be hugely missed by all those that loved him and worked alongside him," DPA wrote.

As well as his notable roles in TV, Gelder also had a prolific career on stage.