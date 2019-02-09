When is Love Island 2019 on TV? Everything you need to know

Love Island has officially been confirmed for a fifth series in 2019.

Another batch of boys and girls looking for love – and a few million Instagram followers – will be jetting into Majorca next summer for months of grafting and mugging in the hope of winning a huge cash prize and the title of Love Island 2019 winners.

Here’s everything we know so far about series five…

When is Love Island back on TV?

Although an exact time and date for the launch of Love Island hasn’t been announced, judging from previous series we’re taking a guess that episode one will air on Monday 3rd June 2019.

That’s obviously a long way off in TV terms, so nothing is confirmed – as soon as we have more info we will be revealing it right here.

Who are the Love Island cast for 2019?

No names have yet been confirmed for series five of Love Island, and we’ll have them all here as soon as the boys and girls are announced.

Are applications for Love Island 2019 open?

You better believe it. Applications for the next series of Love Island are currently open, so if you fancy being in the villa next summer rather than on your sofa, get grafting and find out everything you need to know about applying by clicking here.

What channel is Love Island on?

Currently, ITV2. Ever since the reality show exploded in popularity, the question of whether Love Island will move to ITV has been bandied about.

However, according to reports, ITV doesn’t have any plans at the moment to move Love Island from its current home.

Will there be a Love Island live stream?

Unlikely. Whilst the show streams live via ITV Hub simultaneously with its TV broadcast, there are currently no plans from Love Island bosses to introduce a live feed from the villa (similar to the one Big Brother had in its heyday). Read what the producers had to say about it here.

Is the Love Island villa the same?

The show moved to its current villa location in series three.

It’s been there ever since, but whether or not the producers will want to switch up the show and move for series five remains to be seen. Seeing as they’ve now done two series per villa, history dictates it could potentially be time to pack up and move on. But, we’ll have to wait and see.

Below is what the villa from 2018’s series looked like – and this is where it’s located.

Is there a trailer for Love Island 2019?

Not yet, but we’ll be posting it below as soon as there is one.

How long is Love Island on for?

Every year, Love Island has got bigger – both in terms of the number of people watching and the length of the series.

Series one was five and a bit weeks, the second series ran for exactly six weeks and series three lasted for precisely seven weeks.

Series four was the longest ever, running for a total of eight weeks. If series five follows the same logic, it will be on air for nine weeks. At the minute, this is pure speculation and we will bring you the latest news as soon as we know how long Love Island 2019 is running for.

Who are the presenters of Love Island?

Every series has been hosted by Caroline Flack and narrated by Iain Stirling, and we can’t see that changing any time soon!

Love Island will return summer 2019