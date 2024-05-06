In the interview, Eccleston said: “I’ve never been a huge fan of sci-fi, with the exception of The Leftovers [the US sci-fi drama series in which he appeared] and Blade Runner. As a 17-year-old, I enjoyed the stories of HG Wells.”

Even so, Eccleston is complimentary about the genre, saying: “It offers the opportunity for parallels, satires, to examine what it is to be human. It gives us an opportunity to look at ourselves through a different lens, which is always welcome.”

The adaptation is based on the classic sci-fi novel by Walter Tevis and was first published in 1963 but has been the basis of plenty of adaptations since.

The novel inspired the acclaimed 1976 movie which featured David Bowie, as well as Prime Video's 2022 series of the same name which starred Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris.

The premise follows an alien in a human disguise, Thomas Newton (voiced by Harry Treadaway) who arrives in Kentucky with a very specific mission to save the handful of survivors of his own dying planet and also, "save humanity from itself".

While the novel has been the subject of previous adaptations, Eccleston admits that this brand new one is an especially timely one.

He said: “He’s coming from a planet exhausted by a series of nuclear wars, and no doubt by exploitation of the planet’s natural resources, which we’re dealing with now with the climate crisis and global warming. There are huge painful parallels there.”

Speaking about the original novel also, Eccleston said: “It’s dealing with man’s inhumanity to an alien, and man’s inhumanity to a man,” he reflects. “He’s assumed all our trappings, and he’s destroyed by our curiosity, callousness and insensitivity.”

Eccleston features in the audio drama as Treadaway's only friend, scientist Nathan Bryce, with Eccleston donning an American accent for the role. Speaking about the preparation for the job, he explained: “I was made aware of the job on a Friday and recorded it on a Monday.

"There was not much time to prepare, but I just went in and did my best. I’m not somebody who’s going to look for inspiration – like everybody else I steal, but I do it unconsciously, go with my instincts and my imagination.”

Of course, True Detective fans will know that Eccleston is a dab hand at an American accent after having used one for his role in the latest instalment of Night Country, where he starred as police captain Ted Connelly alongside Jodie Foster.

The official synopsis for Radio 4's The Man Who Fell to Earth reads: "[Treadaway's] plan is to use his race's advanced technology to make millions, and then build a spaceship to bring the last of his people to live on Earth.

"But Newton begins to doubt his purpose, and finds himself unable to cope with the emotional weight of being human. He finds solace with two fellow outsiders – cheery functioning alcoholic Betty-Jo, who falls quietly in love with him, and widowed scientist Nathan Bryce, who tracks him down after recognising his tech as impossible. Little do they realise that the Government are watching."

Read the full interview with Christopher Eccleston in this week's Radio Times magazine - out Tuesday 7th May.

The Man Who Fell to Earth will broadcast on Radio 4 on Sunday 12th May at 3pm.

