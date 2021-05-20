Best Pokemon Go Sierra counters May 2021: How to defeat the Team Go Rocket leader

Of the many things to do in Pokemon Go, there is the need to assemble a super-strong Pokemon team to take on Rocket Leaders. One of them who is out to shame you and your Pokemon is Sierra.

Advertisement

And while we may have known how to best her before, she and the other bosses have changed their line-up, which means that we need to change ours too – if we went with what we used before, we would probably lose the fight quite spectacularly.

So if you’re struggling to beat Sierra in Pokemon Go, you’ve come to the right place to pick up some top tips. Read on and we’ll tell you all the essential details on how to counter Sierra and win the battle.

Best Sierra counters for Pokemon Go in May 2021

So, we know who Sierra will start with as it never changes, but rounds 2 and 3 have multiple options for which Pokemon she will pit yours up against, and so we need to look at them all to work out the best way to win the fight.

You need to prepared for each of the Pokemon that Sierra could send out and make sure you’ve got a decent counter in your back pocket for each of them. At a glance, then, this is what Sierra has in store for you:

First round:

Shadow Sneasel (a Dark and Ice-type Pokemon, weak against Fighting, Fairy, Bug, Steel, Fire and Rock-type moves)

Second round:

Shadow Gliscor (a Ground and Flying-type Pokemon, weak against Ice and Water moves)

Shadow Granbull (a Fairy-type Pokemon, weak against Steel and Poison moves)

Shadow Ampharos (an Electric-type Pokemon, weak against Ground moves)

Third round:

Shadow Kingler (a Water-type Pokemon, weak against Grass and Electric moves)

Shadow Houndoom (a Dark and Fire-type Pokemon, weak against Fighting, Ground, Rock and Water moves)

Shadow Drapion (a Poison and Dark-type Pokemon, weak against Ground moves)

This is a bit of a tricky one as there are a few different varieties of Pokemon that Sierra could throw at you. But to stand the best chance of getting this done on your first try, we suggest arming yourself up with Lucario as there are two in Sierra’s line-up that it will work well against.

Machamp can also take a couple out so have him ready to go too, and have an Electric-type Pokemon like Electivire ready as well. And just hope that the Pokemon you face will get the job done – we can’t predict which ones you will be dealing with.

It is worth noting that you can re-pick your team after losing to Sierra once, by opting for a rematch at the same location, which should mean that Sierra makes the same picks again – but this time, you’ll know who you’re up against, so you can make your own picks more wisely. And if you want more tips, keep reading!

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Best Sneasel counters in Pokemon Go

You have some choices here as Sneasle can be taken down with Fighting, Fairy, Bug, Steel, Fire and Rock moves. Lucario is the best Pokemon you can pick to go up against Sneasle and the Aura Sphere attack is a powerful one that will do a lot of damage. Equally, Machamp will do some great punching damage while you can also go for Breloom or Blaziken.

Best Gliscor counters in Pokemon Go

Go for any powerful Pokemon with Ice and Water moves and you should be fine with taking Gliscor out of the fight. The underrated Mamoswine is a great pick if it has the Avalanche move, but if you don’t have one that is powered up enough, go for Aurorus, Avalugg or Piloswine and you should get through to the next round without any issues.

Best Groundbull counters in Pokemon Go

Steel and Poison are both moves that cause Groundbull to have a seriously bad day, so have a suped-up Pokemon with those moves to get through this one in one piece. Victreebell is a great one to pick but you can also reuse Machamp here to do some fast and deadly damage in good time. Mewtwo is another that can beat Groundbull fairly easily if you have one powerful enough in your line-up.

Best Ampharos counters in Pokemon Go

Go for Landorus here as it will be your best bet of getting to the second round quickly – Earthquake will do some serious damage to Ampharos and it won’t take a lot more to finish this one off.

Ground-type moves are the only weakness that Ampharos has, so if you don’t have a Landorus, go for a Pokemon that specialises in these moves and is high-powered enough to cause a lot of harm – Groudon and Excadrill are two others that will get the job done.

Read more on Pokemon:

Best Kingdra counters in Pokemon Go

Grass and Electric moves are what you will want to aim for to take down Kingler. The recently added legendary Thundurus is one of the best for this, but Electivire is also a good shout if you don’t have one yet – it is one of the more powerful, non-legendary, Pokemon currently in the game.

Best Houndoom counters in Pokemon Go

Fighting, Ground, Rock and Water moves are all ones that Houndoom will not take to well, so pick your most powerful Pokemon with these moves to finish him off without taking too much damage yourself. Once again, Lucario is the best choice if you have one, but other options that will do the job almost as well are Kingler, Rampardos and Conkeldurr.

Best Drapion counters in Pokemon Go

There are only two types of moves that Drapion will struggle against and they are Poison and Dark – so choose carefully and make sure you have powerful Pokemon who can inflict a lot of damage with those particular moves.

Any of the following should see that you complete this final round and show Sierra that you are not to be messed with – Mamoswine, Landorus, Excadrill, Groudon and Rhyperior. So you have many to choose from!

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.