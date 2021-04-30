Pokémon Go Fest 2021 returns this July – all you need to know

Things did not quite go to plan for Pokemon Go Fest 2020 for reasons we probably do not need to explain (it was COVID, if you somehow missed it) but we still got a version of the event that went entirely online and had a much lower cost.

And Pokemon Go Fest is returning for 2021 and while we do not have a ton of details of what players can look forward to, we do at least know that it will take place.

If you haven’t checked out Pokemon GO for a while you may be surprised by how much there is to do now. Gone are the days where all you could do was catch Pokemon, now you can do all sorts of things and there are always updates, like the weekly Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour and the list of shiny Pokemon is larger than ever!

For all we know so far about Pokemon Go Fest 2021, read on below!

When is Pokemon Go Fest happening in 2021?

Pokemon Go Fest is officially happening in 2021 and Niantic themselves have confirmed it on their official site.

While we do not know what form it will take this year, and Niantic may well be waiting to see what the lay of the land is like closer to the time, we do have the dates that we need to set aside for it.

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will take place on the 17th and 18th July and while it would be nice to know more, we are just happy to be able to report that it is actually happening this year.

What will happen in Pokemon Go Fest 2021?

That remains to be seen with Niantic keeping their cards close to their chest – but they have told us that it will be one to remember!

The reason it should be a huge one is that Pokemon is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year (Pokemon GO is also celebrating its fifth) and Niantic will want to make sure that Pokemon GO is leading the way when it comes to the festivities.

Here is what they have said about how the festival and the anniversary will go hand in hand: “2021 marks both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, so trust us when we say you won’t want to miss Pokémon Go Fest 2021!”

That sounds like reason enough to get excited for us and we would imagine that there will be some big and exciting additions to the game outside of Pokemon Go Fest as it sounds like the celebrations are set to run all year – the actual “birthday” was in February.

