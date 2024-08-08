Pokémon Go Adventure Week: Taken Over - Team Rocket event explained
Time to go on an adventure!
Team Rocket has taken over. This is not a drill. It’s up to you to save Shadow Cresselia from the nefarious organisation and put an end to their dodgy deeds.
The Pokémon Go Adventure Week: Taken Over event is live right now.
When does it end? It will last the weekend, and you’ll have to scroll down to find out the precise end date and time for the Adventure Week (sorry not sorry).
Now, back to the matter at hand.
Read on to find out when the Pokémon Go Adventure Week: Taken Over event dates and times are. We’ll also go over what to expect from the Team Rocket event!
When is Pokémon Go Adventure Week: Taken Over? Event dates and times
The Pokémon Go Adventure Week: Taken Over is taking place from Thursday 8th August to Monday 12th August 2024 at 11:59pm local time.
This Team Rocket event began at midnight as 7th August turned into the 8th, and will last the weekend up until the end of Monday 12th August (11:59pm local time).
The timings are the same wherever you live around the world – as many Pokémon Go events are.
What’s included in the Team Rocket-themed Adventure Week? You’ll find out in the section below.
What to expect during Pokémon Go Adventure Week: Taken Over
During the Pokémon Go Adventure Week: Taken Over event, you’ll have a chance to take part in a new Special Research story to save Shadow Cresselia, Shadow Lugia will appear as a 5-Star Shadow Raid over the weekend, there will be event bonuses and more.
First up is the new Shadow Cresselia Special Research story. This is live right now, and you’ll have up until 9:59am (local time) on 3rd September 2024 to claim it.
Once claimed, you can progress through the Special Research story to earn a Super Rocket Radar and battle against Giovanni. Do that and you’ll get your chance to catch Shadow Cresselia.
Alongside Shadow Cresselia is Shadow Lugia.
You will be able to take part in 5-Star Shadow Lugia Raids to defeat and then catch Shadow Lugia to add to your collection.
As per the official Pokémon Go website, "Shadow Lugia will appear in 5-Star Shadow Raids from Saturday 10th August to Sunday 11th August 2024, local time."
Shadow Lugia can be Shiny.
Team Rocket Go Grunts and leaders (Arlo, Cliff and Sierra) will all have new Shadow Pokémon during the event. This means you can save Shadow Timburr, Shadow Tirtouga and Shadow Archen – all can be Shiny – by defeating Grunts.
Grunts (and leaders) will appear more frequently, too, as one of the event bonuses.
During the event, the following bonuses will be active:
- Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons
- You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration
Shadow Raids will also be taking place, including the following Pokémon:
1-Star Raids:
- Shadow Mareep
- Shadow Wooper
- Shadow Cranidos
- Shadow Shieldon
3-Star Raids:
- Shadow Nuzleaf
- Shadow Manectric
- Shadow Vibrava
There are also themed Field Research tasks with Mysterious Components, Charged TMs and Fast TMs as rewards. Event-themed PokéStop Showcases are live during the event, too.
Finally, you’ll find a couple of themed Team GO Rocket Bundles – one on the web store and one in-game.
It’s time to bring Team GO Rocket down.
